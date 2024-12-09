Kapoor Sales Corporation Drives Innovation in Electric Vehicles with High-Performance PBT Granules

Mumbai, India, 2024-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — Kapoor Sales Corporation, a leading distributor of specialty plastics in India, is proud to announce its commitment to supporting the growth of the electric vehicle (EV) industry by offering a comprehensive range of high-performance PBT (Polybutylene Terephthalate) Granules.

PBT Granules are becoming increasingly popular in the EV sector due to their exceptional properties, making them ideal for various EV applications. They offer superior dimensional stability and mechanical strength, ensuring components can withstand the demands of the EV environment. PBT also boasts excellent thermal performance, making it suitable for use in high-temperature components like electric motors and battery enclosures. Many PBT Granules are inherently flame retardant, contributing to enhanced safety standards in EVs. Additionally, PBT Granules provide excellent electrical insulation, crucial for preventing electrical shorts and ensuring optimal performance. The lightweight nature of PBT helps reduce overall vehicle weight, improving energy efficiency and driving range.

Kapoor Sales Corporation offers a diverse selection of PBT Granules from leading manufacturers, catering to the specific needs of EV manufacturers. Our team can help you choose the most suitable grade based on your application specifics, flame retardancy requirements, and performance considerations.

Kapoor Sales Corporation offers a wide range of PBT Granules, including SABIC CYCOLAC PBT MG47F, LOTTE STAREX PBT SD0150, and TEKONOR PBT MG90F. Each grade has its own unique strengths, making them suitable for different EV applications.

Beyond simply providing PBT Granules, Kapoor Sales Corporation offers a complete service package to ensure your success. We provide competitive pricing, expert guidance, and a reliable supply chain. Our knowledgeable team can assist you in selecting the right PBT grade for your specific application, and we guarantee consistent product availability and timely delivery.

By partnering with Kapoor Sales Corporation, EV manufacturers gain access to high-quality PBT Granules, expert guidance, and reliable supply. We are committed to supporting the development of sustainable and efficient electric vehicles, driving the future of mobility forward.

About Kapoor Sales Corporation

Kapoor Sales Corporation is a leading distributor of specialty plastics in India. We offer a comprehensive range of high-quality engineering plastics and provide expert guidance to our clients in various industries. We are committed to supporting innovation and sustainability by offering solutions that drive progress.

Contact us:

KAPOOR SALES CORPORATION

Address: J-424, 1st Floor, Shankar Road,

New Rajinder Nagar, New Delhi – 110060

Phone: 011-28741663/64

E-mail: ksc@kapoorsales.com

Website: https://www.kapoorsales.com/pbt-granules.php