55th Annual Admiral of the Ocean Sea (AOTOS) Awards presented to Nolan, Tellez and Thorogood

New York, NY, 2024-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — The United Seamen’s Service (USS) celebrated the maritime community’s achievements at the 55th Annual Admiral of the Ocean Sea (AOTOS) Awards, held on October 25 at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel.

This prestigious event brought together nearly 800 attendees to honor outstanding contributions to the U.S. maritime industry. This year’s awards recognized Tim Nolan, Augustin “Augie” Tellez, and Daniel J. Thorogood, along with a Special AOTOS Recognition Plaque awarded to ILWU Local 142 and Hawaii Longshore Division for their heroic response to the Maui wildfires.

USS President Edward Morgan stated: “This event underscores the strength and unity of our maritime community. We are proud to honor those who work tirelessly to advance our industry and protect our seafarers.”

Tim Nolan, President and CEO of TOTE Group, received accolades for his transformative impact on the U.S.-flag industry. Under his leadership, TOTE has made significant investments in American-flag vessels and environmental initiatives. “I am honored to receive this year’s Admiral of the Ocean Seas award alongside Augie and Dan. This award is a tribute to and a reflection of the talent and commitment of the entire TOTE organization,” Nolan stated. “Thanks to the United Seaman’s Service for their leadership throughout the US maritime industry.”

Augustin “Augie” Tellez, Executive Vice President of the Seafarers International Union (SIU), was honored for his lifelong commitment to protecting the well-being of seafarers. His leadership during the pandemic showcased his unwavering dedication to the maritime workforce. “Our industry, which relies on a steady influx of workers, has faced significant challenges recently,” Tellez stated. “In response, we’ve launched a nationwide recruiting initiative and revamped our apprenticeship program to improve retention. Despite these obstacles, we are making impressive strides forward.”

Daniel J. Thorogood, CEO of Fairwater, was recognized for his leadership in the Jones Act energy and chemical transportation sector. His vision for Fairwater is rooted in safety and innovation. “Recent technological advancements have unlocked exciting opportunities for enhancing efficiency, safety, and productivity in our U.S. flag fleets,” Thorogood noted. “By embracing modern regulations that align with these innovations, we can secure the U.S. Merchant Marine’s competitive edge on the global stage.

Former United States Secretary of Transportation and 2019 AOTOS recipient, Elaine L. Chao presented special honors to esteemed seafarers, recognizing their acts of heroism and highlighting inspiring stories of bravery and courage.

In addition, the ILWU Local 142 and Hawaii Longshore Division were acknowledged for their extraordinary humanitarian efforts in response to the catastrophic wildfires in Maui. Their swift action and community support exemplify the spirit of solidarity inherent in maritime labor.

Proceeds from the AOTOS event benefit USS community services abroad for the U.S. merchant marine, seafarers of all nations, and U.S. government and military members overseas. For AOTOS 2024, David W. Heindel, President of the Seafarers International Union, will serve as Dinner Chairman. F. Anthony Naccarato of American Maritime Officers Service and Joseph J. Cox, Cox Maritime LLC served as National Committee Co-Chairmen. USS is led by President Edward R. Morgan and Executive Director Roger T. Korner.