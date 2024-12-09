Security Alert: Beware of Fraudulent Emails Impersonating Farahi Law Firm

Posted on 2024-12-09 by in Law // 0 Comments

Los Angeles, California, 2024-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — We have been made aware of an impersonation attempt by unauthorized entities using an email address that mimics our official domain (email@justinforjustice.com) to contact businesses about alleged copyright infringement. Please be advised that Farahi Law Firm does not send unsolicited messages regarding copyright claims.

If you receive a message that appears to be from us with such claims, please do not click on any links, download attachments, or reply to the email. Instead, forward any suspicious messages directly to info@farahilaw.com so we can investigate and take appropriate action.

We apologize for any confusion caused by this situation and sincerely appreciate your vigilance and cooperation in helping us maintain safe, trusted communications.

We urge extreme caution and advise against disclosing any personal information, such as your name, email address, or contact number. If you have encountered any suspicious activity or have questions about this matter, please do not hesitate to reach out to us at (844) 824-2955 or through our official website at www.justinforjustice.com.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2024 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution