Security Alert: Beware of Fraudulent Emails Impersonating Farahi Law Firm

Los Angeles, California, 2024-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — We have been made aware of an impersonation attempt by unauthorized entities using an email address that mimics our official domain (email@justinforjustice.com) to contact businesses about alleged copyright infringement. Please be advised that Farahi Law Firm does not send unsolicited messages regarding copyright claims.

If you receive a message that appears to be from us with such claims, please do not click on any links, download attachments, or reply to the email. Instead, forward any suspicious messages directly to info@farahilaw.com so we can investigate and take appropriate action.

We apologize for any confusion caused by this situation and sincerely appreciate your vigilance and cooperation in helping us maintain safe, trusted communications.

We urge extreme caution and advise against disclosing any personal information, such as your name, email address, or contact number. If you have encountered any suspicious activity or have questions about this matter, please do not hesitate to reach out to us at (844) 824-2955 or through our official website at www.justinforjustice.com.