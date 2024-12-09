Despite Hurricane Milton, JIS Fall Delivers a Remarkable and Fun-Filled Event for Jewelry Retailers

Norwalk, CT, 2024-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — The JIS Fall Show proved its resilience this year, delivering a vibrant and successful event for jewelry retailers even as Hurricane Milton loomed near Florida’s Gulf Coast. With a proactive response and safety measures in place, JIS Fall maintained its momentum, ensuring that the event provided a remarkable and memorable experience for participants, with a show floor bustling with eager buyers and countless opportunities.

Proactive Response to Hurricane Milton

As Hurricane Milton approached, JIS Fall organizers prioritized the safety and wellbeing of all participants. Collaborating with the Miami Beach Convention Center and the City of Miami Beach, the JIS team closely monitored the storm. Although Miami Beach was expected to avoid the worst of the storm, the potential for travel disruptions was acknowledged, as many attendees faced the need to secure their businesses and loved ones.

In a decisive move to prioritize safety while maximizing the event’s value, JIS Fall concluded one day earlier than planned. However, to maximize buying and networking opportunities, all participants were encouraged to attend the Cocktails and Connections event on Monday, October 7th. Exhibitors were given the option to extend their hours until 7:30 PM for last-minute meetings, paving the way for exhibitors and attendees to complete their business dealings before heading home. “While Hurricane Milton required us to adjust the show’s timing, we’re proud that JIS Fall still delivered a strong event for our community,” stated JIS Event Director Sara McDonough. “Our priority is always to provide a seamless, rewarding experience for exhibitors and attendees and we’ll continue to do so in every show, even in the face of unforeseen events.”

Industry Insights and Business Growth Strategies

In addition to dynamic buying opportunities, JIS Fall 2024 featured a well-attended keynote panel, offering 90 minutes of actionable insights to help retailers grow their business, appeal to all generations and prepare for the holiday season. Stanley Zale of Hill & Co. delivered a compelling State of the Industry presentation, highlighting how rising gold prices are positively impacting consumer sentiment, while lower diamond prices present a different challenge. Zale also shared tips from the Jewelers Security Alliance on how retailers can protect themselves from theft and vandalism—a timely topic that equips retailers with the knowledge they need to protect their assets while planning for a successful holiday season.

The remainder of the keynote session covered topics such as holiday visual merchandising with Lyn Falk, CEO of Retailworks, who shared strategies for creating captivating displays that drive traffic and boost sales; generational marketing strategies and how to connect brands with customers across age groups with Chae Carter of Carter’s Collective and Shea Curry of Catch Social; and enhancing customer engagement and loyalty with Constanza Viera of Diamond Tales and Jessica Wilcox of J Wilcox Consulting, who explored innovative approaches to personalization, event creation and loyalty-building.

Memorable Moments for Attendees

New activations on the show floor added an element of excitement and fun. Attendees enjoyed psychic readings, complimentary color analysis and a buzzing Puppy Lounge, where three puppies found their furever homes thanks to the support of the Miami Animal Rescue. The Puppy Lounge provided attendees with a relaxing space to unwind and interact with adorable, adoptable puppies, while supporting a worthy cause.

JIS Fall went above and beyond business, placing a memorable spotlight on community and connection. From the surprise mimosas at registration, served by the beloved Mimosa Diva, to the high-energy Hora Loca dancers and live band Reel Ting at the Cocktails and Connections event, the JIS community came together for a night filled with small bites, drinks, and plenty of dancing. This lively evening proved to be a highlight of the show, bringing everyone together for fun and connection after a productive day. Despite the challenges posed by Hurricane Milton, JIS Fall successfully provided a vibrant and engaging experience, offering retailers the chance to stock up for the holiday season and enjoy a memorable time together.

Save the Date for JIS Spring 2025

The excitement continues with JIS Spring 2025, scheduled for March 9-11 at the Miami Beach Convention Center. It’s the next opportunity to discover the latest collections, explore new business connections and prepare for the year ahead with the best offerings in the market.

Stay tuned for what’s in store—visit the official JIS website to register for more information on exhibitors, products and event announcements.