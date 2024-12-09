EDP tests construction of its first solar park with automation technology

Turin, Italy, 2024-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — This is the first time worldwide that the technological solution, based on robotics and advanced computing, developed by Comau, has been tested in real installation conditions in an EDP solar park.

EDP, a global leader in the renewable energy sector, will test the construction of its first photovoltaic solar park under real life installation conditions on a large scale with the automation technology Hyperflex. The project, named AutoPV, is located in Peñaflor, Valladolid, Spain and will use automated solutions in 3MW of the total 122MW of installed capacity, through a robotic solution.

With an ambitious portfolio of solar projects globally and a growing focus on technology and the hiring of qualified professionals, EDP’s innovation area identified an opportunity to automate some of the construction operations of a photovoltaic park. In 2022, EDP began an in-depth study of the technological automation solutions and, after several analysis phases, moved on to the implementation of the project in July of this year.

“EDP is at the forefront of the global trend of automation in the renewable energy sector. By investing in a solution as innovative as this, we contribute to making the construction of solar parks faster, more efficient, safer and more sustainable. We believe that technology and innovation are a decisive ally in accelerating the energy transition, that’s why this is a strategic axis of investment and growth for EDP on a global scale”, says António Coutinho, CEO of EDP Innovation.

By investing in the automation process, EDP aims to achieve greater efficiency in the construction of solar parks, significantly accelerating the project schedule, with the expectation of reducing the assembly time of the solar panel structure by up to 50%. This model of human-machine collaboration also allows robots to perform the heaviest tasks, such as handling structures and solar panels, while workers dedicate themselves to more specialised technical functions, creating an effective balance between technological strength and human expertise.

In addition to improving efficiency, automation directly contributes to increased safety in the workplace. This process opens up room for continuous improvement, as automated technology makes it possible to identify and implement optimisations in future projects, ensuring progressive progress and greater speed in the construction of solar parks, allowing the energy transition to be accelerated.

“The pilot in Peñaflor is just the first step in introducing automation solutions into EDP’s robust solar business plan. EDP’s goal is to transform this into a global and integrated process, capable of generating competitive advantages for all the company’s operations and enhancing our human capital for more qualified activities”, concludes António Coutinho.

The project is supported by the automation technology of Comau, an Italian company and global leader in the design and manufacture of robots and automation solutions for different sectors, such as automotive and shipbuilding. The pilot project consists of the construction of part of the solar park using a mobile factory, called Hyperflex, which includes an automatic assembly station where the photovoltaic structure is pre-assembled, and a rover that transports and positions this structure at the final location on the ground. This entire system is transported in trucks to the solar park, where it is then built and assembled on site. Automation with Hyperflex and the rover has three main phases: unloading and assembly from the truck, operation (i.e. structure construction) and disassembly for the next mission.

“The collaboration with EDP confirms the importance and added value of automation in renewable energies and particularly, in this case, solar panel installation. It is also a recognition of our constant commitment to developing innovative solutions that are also flexible to respond to different requirements. Thanks to our advanced technology, we allow our customers and partners to experience better quality, increased efficiency, and lower overall costs, helping them contribute to making sustainable solar energy a reality “, said Pietro Gorlier, Comau CEO.

Currently, 98% of all energy produced by EDP already comes from renewable sources, including solar, where the company has an installed solar capacity of more than 4GW. EDP, as a leader in the global energy transition, maintains its ambitious sustainability goals, including the commitment to abandon coal-fired generation by 2025, be 100% green by 2030 and achieve net zero by 2040.



EDP/EDPR

EDP is a global energy leader with a presence in Europe, North America, South America and Asia Pacific. The company operates across four primary platforms (Renewable Generation Assets, Networks, Client Solutions and Global Energy Management), with more than 13000 employees across the globe.

We are pioneers in renewable energy and one of the largest producers in the world through a global portfolio of assets across onshore and offshore wind and solar, as well as hydro, totaling 26.6GW of installed capacity. We are leveraging this portfolio continually to drive increased renewable deployment through the technologies of the future such as green hydrogen and the hybridization of renewable assets and storage, while expanding our grid infrastructure – a key enabler of the energy transition.

At EDP, we are proud to be one of the greenest utilities in the world, with 98% of our energy generated from renewable sources and rank first globally as the most sustainable utility company in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index. We are going coal free by 2025, all-green by 2030, and net-zero by 2040, investing more than €17 billion into the energy transition by 2026. This will boost our renewable capacity, reinforce our electricity networks, support our clients and empower communities in the transition to a more sustainable planet.

edp.com



EDPR

EDP Renewables (EDPR) is a global leader in renewable energy development with a presence in four regions including Europe, North America, South America and Asia Pacific. We have a sound development portfolio of top-level assets and market-leading operating capacity in renewable energies.

Our business encompasses onshore wind, distributed and large-scale solar, offshore wind (through a 50/50 joint venture – Ocean Winds) and complementary technologies to renewables, such as hybridization, storage and green hydrogen.

With 16.6W deployed across multiple technologies and a €12 billion investment plan up to 2026, we are committed to driving social progress with a particular focus on sustainability and integration. Our employee-centered policies have earnt EDPR a listing in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and led to recognition as Top Employer 2024 across Europe, Singapore, Brazil, Colombia and Chile.

EDPR is a division of EDP, a global leader in renewables and the energy transition with over 13,000 employees worldwide. The group is committed to becoming coal free by 2025 and all-green by 2030, a global ambition that reflects EDP’s role and accelerates its sustainable growth over the longer term. In addition to strong renewable assets, EDP also operates across the globe in electricity networks, client solutions and energy management. The group is acknowledged as the most sustainable electricity company in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index.

edpr.com

About Comau

Comau is a worldwide leader in delivering sustainable advanced automation solutions. With 50 years of experience and a global presence, Comau is helping companies of all sizes in almost any industry leverage the benefits of automation. Backed by a continuous commitment to designing and developing innovative and easy to use technologies, its portfolio includes products and systems for vehicle manufacturing, with a strong presence in e-Mobility, as well as advanced robotics and digital solutions to address rapidly growing markets in industrial sectors. The company’s offering also extends to project management and consultancy. Through the training activities organized by its Academy, Comau is committed to advancing the technical and managerial knowledge necessary to face the challenges related to automation and leverage the opportunities of a constantly changing marketplace. Headquartered in Turin, Italy, Comau has an international network of 7 innovation centers and 12 manufacturing plants that span 12 countries and employ 3,700 people. Together with its wide network of distributors and partners, the company is able to respond quickly to the needs of its customers, no matter where they are located throughout the world. www.comau.com

