Alfa Chemistry Testing Lab Launches Clothes Testing Service to Guarantee Safety, Quality and Performance

In today's world, the competition among textile and clothes manufacturers, retailers, importers and distributors is fierce. As unqualified textile and clothing products can present hazards to consumers, the importance of providing safe, high-quality clothes is obvious, which can also help to gain more market share in the industry. Being an experienced third-party testing laboratory, Alfa Chemistry can help consumers or manufacturers conduct professional clothes testing for their products to see if there are any violations against international standards and regulations.

The potential hazards of textile and clothing products come from flammability or the use of hazardous chemicals. And as the environmental consciousness has been raised, manufacturers should take environmental pollution into consideration. For example, wastewater should be treated before being discharged.

To guarantee safety, quality and performance for textile and clothing products, many authorities and organizations have set detailed industry standards, including the American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists (AATCC), the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), and the American Society for Testing Materials(ASTM), etc.

The clothes products that can be tested by Alfa Chemistry include: adult clothing (such as shirts, suits, cotton suits, silk clothing, knitwear, jeans, skirts, T-shirts, jackets, trench coats, sportswear, casual wear, swimwear, household clothes, pajamas, scarves, hats), children’s clothing, underwear, down products, etc.

In general, the following aspects of clothes products will be tested:

Colorfastness Properties , which further include: colorfastness to rubbing, colorfastness to light, colorfastness to perspirtion, colorfastness to washing, colorfastness to water, etc.

Dimensional Stability Analysis, including dimensional stability to dry-clean and home laundering.

Physical and Mechanical Properties , which further include: fabric weight, fiber content, strength, abrasion, mechanical hazard / sharp edges, mechanical hard / sharp points, and mechanical hazard / small parts, etc.

Harmful Chemical Substance, covering formaldehyde, lead content, banned azo colorants and ozone depleting chemicals, heavy metal and fungicides, etc.

Accessories Functional Test, including zipper strength, zipper performance, button impact resistance, button strength, etc.

In addition, other aspects such as water repellency, flammability, phenolic yellowing, dye transfer and care instructions label will also be tested. Meanwhile, Alfa Chemistry Testing Lab also shows outstanding capabilities in testing other household and apparel products, including home decoration products, kitchen utensils, footwear products, textiles products, pet products, and furniture.

