RSign Delivers Affordable, Integrated eSign Solutions for Staffing and Recruitment

Posted on 2024-12-09

London, UK, 2024-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — RPost announces that its RSign eSignature services are now fully integrated into key staffing and recruitment software, including Bullhorn, the global leader in staffing software. Soon to follow is RSign’s integration with Vincere, another prominent recruitment agency platform. These integrations were driven by customer requests and reflect RPost’s commitment to providing accessible, feature-rich eSign solutions specifically designed for the staffing industry.

“Our goal is to continually adapt to customer needs,” said RPost CEO Zafar Khan, emphasizing the importance of responsive innovation. Martin Alterman, Head of Product Marketing, added, “Organizations like Impellam Group have asked for RSign integrations with Bullhorn, and we’re thrilled to offer it now to their international network and others in the recruitment sector.” RSign for Bullhorn lets users easily manage documents for eSignature and automatically files completed records, streamlining the signing process for staffing professionals worldwide.

