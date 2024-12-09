Equites Property Fund: Pioneering Excellence in Logistics Real Estate

Cape Town, South Africa, 2024-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — Equites Property Fund Limited (Equites), South Africa’s premier real estate investment trust (REIT), is pleased to declare that it has remained a market leader in the logistics property space. Since its founding, Equites has taken the lead in creating and acquiring outstanding, modern logistics facilities that are perfectly located in popular regions of both the UK and South Africa.

Founded on June 18, 2014, Equites debuted on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) to transform the logistics industry. As of August 31, 2023, the company’s portfolio, which began with a strong portfolio valued at R1 billion, had skyrocketed to an amazing R28.2 billion. The company has shown remarkable growth. Equites’ steadfast dedication to quality and smart asset management is demonstrated by its rapid growth.

Equites’ journey is marked by a significant development pipeline and high-quality acquisitions, underscoring its dedication to expanding its portfolio while maintaining the highest standards of logistics infrastructure. The company’s focus on A-grade facilities ensures that its assets remain at the forefront of logistics technology, offering clients state-of-the-art solutions for their distribution needs.

Equites offers investors pure exposure to premium logistics assets as the only listed REIT in South Africa focused solely on logistics. Because of this special position, investors can benefit from the rapidly growing logistics industry, which is driven by the expansion of e-commerce and the rising need for effective supply chain solutions.

Tenants are guaranteed maximum connectivity thanks to Equites’ strategic locations in South Africa and the UK, which provide unmatched access to important transport hubs. The company’s facilities, which include innovative security systems, energy-efficient designs, and flexible spaces that can be adjusted to meet different tenant requirements, are made to meet the changing needs of modern logistics operations.

The company’s success is not only measured in financial terms but also its contribution to the economy and society. By fostering a sustainable and resilient logistics infrastructure, Equites plays a pivotal role in supporting the growth of businesses and the creation of job opportunities.

With a clear goal to maintain its position as the world leader in logistics real estate, Equites is committed to continuing its current growth trajectory. The organisation’s strategic goals are to increase shareholder value, encourage innovation in logistics solutions, and support regional economic growth in the areas where it conducts business.

Equites invites shareholders, clients, and partners to join in celebrating its achievements and to look forward to a future filled with promise and potential. With a solid foundation and a clear path forward, Equites is set to continue its legacy of excellence in the logistics property market.

About Equites Property Fund:

Equites Property Fund Limited is a South African-based REIT focusing on properties related to planning. Focusing on premium locations and A-grade facilities, Equites is committed to giving investors unadulterated access to the logistics industry. With a portfolio valued at R28.2 billion, the company demonstrates its dedication to both growth and excellence.