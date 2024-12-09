Future Electronics Expands “Wellness in the Workplace and Beyond” Curriculum

Montreal, Canada, 2024-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is thrilled to announce the continuous expansion of its “Wellness in the Workplace and Beyond” curriculum, aimed at helping employees improve their mental and physical well-being. This initiative offers a wide range of self-paced courses designed to support both personal and professional growth by focusing on practices that enhance emotional intelligence, mindfulness and more.

The curriculum, which includes subjects like meditation and yoga, was first introduced at Future Electronics earlier this year to encourage individuals to take an active role in managing their well-being. The understanding is that doing so improves not only personal performance—but overall workplace efficiency. Since its inception, the program has been a key resource for employees, providing essential tools for managing stress, increasing emotional intelligence, and building holistic wellness practices.

Future Electronics continues to update the curriculum by adding new content regularly, ensuring that individuals always have access to the latest strategies and practices for mental and physical health. Courses are available in both English and French, offering flexibility and accessibility to all its employees.

Future Electronics remains dedicated to fostering a work environment that supports the well-being of its workforce, recognizing that investing in health and wellness is critical to maintaining high levels of productivity and job satisfaction.

About Future Electronics:

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

