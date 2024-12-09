Amusement Parks Market Strategies: How Operators are Enhancing Visitor Experiences

The global amusement parks market size is expected to reach USD 91.31 billion by 2030, according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc., progressing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2030. Rising introduction of hotels and resorts in parks premises and increasing spending capacity of consumers is expected to stimulate the growth of the market. Moreover, amusement parks are appealing to visitors since they offer entertainment options for the entire family and include multiple theme-based attractions, live entertainment shows, and various rides for people of all age groups. In addition, disability access and excellent hospitality are other factors that draw people to amusement parks.

Rapid expansion of the global amusement parks market, especially in Europe and Asia Pacific, is also one of the primary factors positively influencing market growth. For instance, Disney’s theme parks are established across the globe in different continents. Additionally, such parks attract millions of visitors every year. According to the Themed Entertainment Association (TEA), Disneyland California received 18.3 million visitors while Tokyo Disneyland received 16.8 million visitors in 2017.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Amusement Parks Market

Amusement parks are an essential part of the global entertainment and leisure industry. The latter is categorized into water parks, amusement parks, and theme parks. Demographic changes and rapid evolution of economic and social landscape are shaping the amusement park market. For instance, according to IAAPA, in the U.S., children below the age of 18 are not allowed on rides that include loops and inversions. Owing to this, various parks have introduced adventurous and thrilling rides for adults. This has resulted in popularity of amusement parks not only among kids but also among adults. This change in the age-based demographic aspect was undertaken by the industry to attract youngsters and their parents.

The market is marked by presence of key players, owing to which new entrants face challenges to enter the market. Significant capital investment, land procurement, climatic factors, and uncertainty about business success are some of the roadblocks in the growth of the market.

Amusement Parks Market Report Highlights

The water rides segment is expected to grow significantly at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period

The 19 to 35 years age segment is likely to emerge as the fastest growing segment during the forecast period owing to presence of youngsters in this age group

The 35 to 50 years age segment also holds sizeable share in the market. Amusement parks organize entertainment shows, ferry rides, and vintage theme-based activities in order to attract visitors from this age group

The hotels & resorts segment is expected to post the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing investments from park owners to establish theme-based hotels and resorts for visitors. Availability of hotels & resorts within premises of park leads to visitors spending more time at the park

North America was the leading regional market in 2022. It is anticipated to register a significant growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be attributed to domicile of prominent players in the region

Amusement Parks Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global amusement parks market based on rides, age, revenue source, and region

Amusement Parks Rides Outlook (Revenue in USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Mechanical Rides

Water Rides

Other Rides

Amusement Parks Age Outlook (Revenue in USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Up to 18 years

19 to 35 years

36 to50 years

51 to 65 years

More than 65 years

Amusement Parks Revenue Source Outlook (Revenue in USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Ticket

Food & beverage

Merchandise

Hotels/Resorts

Others

Amusement Parks Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE



List of Key Players of Amusement Parks Market

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company

Disney

Comcast

Chimelong Group Co., Ltd

Ardent Leisure Group Limited.

Fantawild Holdings Inc.

IMG Worlds of Adventure

Merlin Entertainments

SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Inc.

Warner Media, LLC.



Order a free sample PDF of the Amusement Parks Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.