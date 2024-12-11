ARM-Based Servers Market Challenges Addressed by Leading Technology Providers

The global ARM-based servers market size was estimated at USD 5.84 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2024 to 2030. The rapid expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT) market and the growing need for edge computing devices fuel the demand for ARM-based servers. ARM processors are well-suited for IoT applications due to their scalability, flexibility, and energy efficiency. ARM processors are known for their energy efficiency and low power consumption, which is critical for servers. The growing demand for energy-efficient computing solutions, especially in data centers and cloud environments, is driving the adoption of ARM-based servers.

The rapid growth of cloud computing and the increasing adoption of hyperscale data centers are also key drivers of the ARM-based server market. Cloud service providers, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure, continually expand their infrastructure to meet the rising demand for on-demand computing resources. ARM-based servers offer a scalable and cost-effective solution for these providers, enabling them to manage vast amounts of data and support large-scale workloads efficiently.

Hyperscale data centers, designed to support major cloud providers’ needs, benefit from ARM processors’ modular architecture and scalability. ARM servers can handle parallel processing and distributed computing tasks efficiently, making them ideal for workloads like data analytics, AI, machine learning, and content delivery networks (CDNs). This trend is further accelerated by the growing use of containers and microservices, which ARM-based servers are well-suited to handle due to their energy-efficient, scalable design.

As businesses and governments prioritize sustainability, there is a growing focus on green computing and reducing the carbon footprint of data centers. With their energy-efficient architecture, ARM-based servers are well-positioned to support this trend. Data centers consume vast amounts of electricity, and with the global push toward reducing greenhouse gas emissions, there is significant interest in deploying eco-friendly computing solutions. ARM-based servers enable organizations to achieve their performance goals while consuming less energy, aligning with sustainability objectives, and reducing operational costs related to power and cooling.

Regional Insights

The ARM-based servers market in North America held a share of 36.3% in 2023. The growth can be attributed to the growing adoption of emerging technologies such asartificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and high-performance computing (HPC). ARM-based servers are increasingly being adopted to support these emerging technologies due to their ability to handle parallel processing and specialized workloads efficiently. As businesses and research institutions continue to invest in AI and ML, the demand for ARM-based servers capable of supporting these technologies is growing.

Key ARM-based Servers Company Insights

Key players operating in the service analytics market include Ampere Computing LLC, Marvell, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., ARM Limited, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., and Linaro Limited. The companies are focusing on various strategic initiatives, including new product development, partnerships and collaborations, and agreements, to gain a competitive advantage over their rivals. The following are some instances of such initiatives.

