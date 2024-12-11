Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market Trends Indicate Rapid Growth in Healthcare

The Asia Pacific point of care diagnostics market is expected to reach USD 16.73 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.4% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing base of geriatric population and the ability to render immediate results and improve patient care coupled with a rising market penetration of PACS (picture archiving and communication systems) and EMR (electronic medical records) are expected to drive demand over the next six years. Skilled staff shortages, especially pertaining to the field of diagnostics are also expected to accelerate the market penetration rates of point of care (PoC) products, by expediting lab automation processes. Rising demand for home healthcare and other healthcare establishments catering to the elderly population and initiatives undertaken by governments to shorten hospital stays by establishing out-patient care models are also expected to be key market factors.

The rapidly growing use of point of care diagnostic products has introduced a decentralization trend in the overall healthcare industry. Healthcare facilities and patients, in an attempt to attain or cater medical facilities remotely, encourage early diagnosis and curb costs are now decentralizing their facilities. Furthermore, these trends have also triggered the establishment of remote and stand-alone diagnostic facilities.

Asia Pacific Point Of Care Diagnostics Market Report Highlights

The infectious diseases segment dominated the market with the highest revenue share in 2023 owing to the increasing adoption of point of care diagnostics as a substitute for traditional laboratory testing in infectious diseases applications.

The cancer markers segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period from 2024 to 2030. The Asia Pacific region has experienced a notable rise in the prevalence of cancer in recent years.

Glucose testing dominated the market accounting for around 20% of the revenue share in 2023 owing to the high prevalence of diabetes in Asian countries.

The clinics segment held the largest revenue share in 2023. Clinics are essential in providing healthcare services, particularly in remote and underserved areas.

China dominated the Asia Pacific point of care diagnostics market with a revenue share of over 41.5% in 2023. China has the world’s largest population and faces notable challenges related to the prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases within its borders resulting in an increasing demand for point-of-care diagnostics.

Key Asia Pacific Point Of Care Diagnostics Company Insights

Some key companies in the Asia Pacific point of care market include:

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. offers a wide range of point of care diagnostic solutions. The company’s diagnostics division provides various POC testing systems and devices for rapid, near-patient testing in hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare settings. The products include blood glucose monitoring systems, coagulation monitoring devices, and rapid tests for infectious diseases.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH offers a diverse portfolio of POC solutions. The company’s offerings are blood gas analyzers, cardiac markers, and various other diagnostic tests designed for rapid results at the patient’s side. The company focuses on addressing specific challenges in different Asian healthcare from urban hospitals to rural local clinics.

List of Key Players of Asia Pacific Point Of Care Diagnostics Market

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Danaher Corporation

Becton Dickinson (BD)

bioMérieux

Abbott

Qiagen

Werfen

Nova Biomedical

Trividia Health, Inc.

SEKISUI MEDICAL CO., LTD.

