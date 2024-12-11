Waste To Energy Market 2030: Advancements in Gasification Technology

Waste To Energy Market Growth & Trends

The global waste to energy market size is expected to reach USD 68.0 billion by 2030, ascending at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing power demand from end-use industries along with favorable regulatory policies regarding waste disposal and utilization for clean energy are likely to strengthen the market over the forecast period.

Governments are emphasizing on the development of alternate energy production sources such as Waste to Energy (WTE) plants owing to surging power demand along with the rapid depletion of conventional energy sources. In addition, increasing landfilling prices and limited space are among the primary factors responsible for driving the market over the forecast period.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Waste To Energy Market

Asia Pacific economies such as China have become high potential markets for waste-to-energy technologies owing to the generation of industrial waste at a huge level. Moreover, Japan is expected to follow a more aggressive approach than China regarding the implementation of WTE technology across the country. It aims to provide combination packages including additional services such as waste reduction, waste sorting, and recycling. These trends are anticipated to positively influence the market over the forecast period.

Industry players are emphasizing on technological advancements and innovations in order to reduce the technology cost associated with waste-to-energy plants, boosting the commercialization of WTE technology. In addition, market participants practice vertical integration in order to strengthen the services. Companies do a tie-up with municipal solid waste providers for the distribution of waste sources.

Waste To Energy Market Report Highlights

The thermal segment dominated the market, with a revenue share of 81.7% in 2024, attributed to thermal technologies effectively reducing waste volume and converting it into ash and energy, which addresses the challenges municipalities face with landfill constraints.

The biological segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.3% over the forecast period, attributed to its environmental advantages, regulatory support, economic efficiency, versatility in feedstock usage, nutrient recovery potential, and strong public acceptance.

North America waste to energy market held a substantial market share in 2024, fueled by growing energy demand, regulatory support, technological advancements, public awareness, circular economy initiatives, infrastructure readiness, economic benefits, and environmental regulations.

U.S. waste to energy market dominated North America, with a significant revenue share in 2024, driven by the highest energy consumption rates in the world.

Waste To Energy Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global waste to energy market on the basis of technology and region:

Waste To Energy Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Biological

Thermal

Waste To Energy Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Middle East & Africa

Order a free sample PDF of the Waste To Energy Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.