Miller & Miller’s Dec 7-8 Online Auctions Featured Petroliana, Advertising Signs, Historic Objects

New Hamburg, ON, Canada, 2024-Dec-11 — /EPR Network/ — A Carhartt Overalls single-sided porcelain sign from the 1910s soared to $28,320; a Peabodys Overalls single-sided porcelain sign, also from the 1910s, rang up $18,880; and a 24-inch diameter White Rose Dealer petroliana sign brought $15,340 in two days of online-only auctions held December 7th and 8th by Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd.

All prices quoted in this report are in Canadian dollars and include an 18 percent buyer’s premium. All three of the abovementioned headliner lots were Canadian in origin, as were most items in the two days, and nearly every lot was authenticated by The Authentication Company. Internet bidding was facilitated by LiveAuctioneers.com and MillerandMillerAuctions.com.

The Dec. 7 Petroliana & Soda Advertising auction featured the Legendary Motorcar Collection and had 320 lots of soda advertising, petroliana, coin-op and advertising signs. The Dec. 8 Advertising & Historic Objects auction featured the late John Michael Durrant collection, with 265 lots of advertising signs, soda advertising, breweriana, fruit jars and general store items.

“The market is alive and well,” said Ethan Miller of Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. “Average pieces were meeting estimates and exceptional pieces were doubling, tripling and beyond their high estimates. With the strong American dollar, the US interest in the sale was unprecedented. The consensus is, the market for quality advertising is as strong as ever. This sale proved that.”

The single-sided porcelain sign for Carhartt, Inc. – a heavy-duty work wear company founded in Detroit in 1899 that later expanded into other locations, including Canada – measured 18 inches by 72 inches and was graded near-perfect at 9.5. It more than doubled the $12,000 high estimate.

The Peabodys (“Railroad King”) Overalls sign was one of the surprise lots of the two days. It came into the sale with a $6,000 high estimate, but ended up more than tripling that. The sign was 15 inches by 48 inches. Peabodys made uniforms for the British Army during World War I.

The Canadian 1940s White Rose Dealer sign was the rare 24-inch diameter double-sided version of one of Canada’s most recognizable petroliana signs. It was marked “P&M” to the lower center edge and graded 8.75 on both sides. It also had the correct teardrop hangers plus a wall bracket.

Following are additional highlights from the two auctions. A total of 881 online bidders placed a combined 16,440 bids. Nearly every lot sold and more than half of the top 50 lots met or exceeded estimates. The Dec. 7 sale grossed $565,486. The Dec. 8 sale grossed $353,853.

A Canadian 1945 single-sided porcelain sign for Black Cat Cigarettes, impressive at 49 ¾ inches by 47 ½ inches, is considered one of the nicer looking signs in Canadian advertising sign history. The sign was graded 8.25, with vibrant color and gloss, and sold within estimate for $14,160.

A Canadian 1936 Orange Crush (“Thirsty? Ask For a Crush”) single-sided tin soda advertising sign, 8 ¼ inches by 35 ¼ inches and graded 8.75, with strong color and gloss, was another one of the auction’s sleepers. It more than quintupled its $2,000 high estimate by finishing at $10,620.

An American 1930s Packard (“Approved Service”) double-sided porcelain automotive dealer sign, measuring a stout 60 inches in diameter, marked “Burdick, Chi” on the lower edge and graded 8.5/8.75, with both sides in very good condition, gaveled within estimate for $10,030.

A Canadian 1920s single-sided porcelain sign for Moir’s Chocolates (“The Universal Gift”), 14 inches by 46 inches and rare, graded 9.25 in excellent condition and boasting a superb raised field, with the original grommets, surpassed the $5,000 high estimate by gaveling for $8,260.

A Canadian 1964 Ski-Doo Bombardier Snowmobile (“Sales / Service”) double-sided tin dealer sign, 36 inches by 24 inches, marked “Made in Canada Barker 64” on each side and graded 8.25/7.75, was only supposed to reach $4,000 on the high end but ended up going for $7,670.

A Canadian 1954 White Rose Gasoline double-sided porcelain dealer sign, impressive at 71 inches by 74 ¼ inches and housed in the original heavy ‘shield’ frame, commanded $7,670, about what was expected. The sign was graded 8.25/8.50 and was marked, “P&M Orillia 54”.

Talk about sleepers. A Canadian 1950s self-framed Stubby Soda (“Zip in Every Sip”) embossed single-sided tin door kick sign featuring the Stubby man, 12 ¼ inches by 29 ½ inches, graded 8, showed a modest pre-sale estimate of $900-$1,200, but savvy bidders drove that up to $7,080.

An American circa 1907-1912 ceramic figural cherry red Chero Crush syrup dispenser, a piece that evoked memories of drug store soda fountain nostalgia and considered a holy grail in the world of syrup dispensers, as Chero Crush was only in existence from 1907-1912, hit $6,490.

A Canadian 1920s double-sided tin flange sign for Goodyear Tires Service Station, 27 ¼ inches by 18 inches and graded 8.25/8.0, in very good condition, was marked, “Property of the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. of Canada” on the inside flange. It changed hands for $6,490.

