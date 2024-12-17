Europe Automotive Collision Repair Market: Shaping the Future of Vehicle Restoration

The Europe automotive collision repair market size is anticipated to reach USD 89.45 billion by 2030 and is growing at a CAGR of 0.9% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to experience continued growth due to the rise in automobile insurance subscriptions and technological progressions in the automotive industry. The increasing incidence of road accidents and fatalities drives the market. In addition, a significant driver of market expansion is the availability of Do-It-Yourself (DIY) kits offered by numerous automobile retailers, catering to consumers who opt to repair their vehicles independently.

The prevalence of road accidents and collisions across Europe is a significant driver of demand for collision repair services. With millions of vehicles on the roads, accidents are inevitable, leading to a constant need for repair services to restore damaged vehicles to their pre-accident condition. Factors such as varying road conditions, traffic congestion, and diverse driving behaviors contribute to the frequency and severity of accidents, creating a steady demand for collision repair services throughout Europe.

Furthermore, economic factors such as GDP growth, consumer spending, and insurance trends also impact the demand for collision repair services in Europe. Economic downturns or fluctuations in consumer confidence may lead to reduced spending on automotive repairs and maintenance, affecting the volume of business for collision repair shops. Conversely, growth in vehicle ownership, increased miles driven, and changes in insurance coverage policies drive demand for collision repair services, presenting opportunities for growth and expansion within the market.

Europe Automotive Collision Repair Market Report Highlights

Based on vehicle, light-duty vehicle held the highest market share of 80.76% and is the fastest growing segment in 2023. Advancements in technology, such as improved fuel efficiency and enhanced safety features, have contributed to the increasing popularity of this segment

Based on product, spare parts held the highest market in the forecast period. An increase in road accidents leads to vehicle parts damage, eventually increasing the demand for spare parts. Paints & coatings is the fastest growing segment. Roadside accidents are increasing the demand for paints and coating materials

Based on service channel OE (handled by OEM’s) held the highest market share in the forecasted period. The expansion of vehicle leasing and subscription models, particularly in urban areas, has boosted the demand for OEM service channels, as leasing companies and fleet operators prioritize authorized servicing to maintain vehicle value, reliability, and safety

DIY (Do It Yourself) is the fastest-growing service channel segment. The availability of affordable and high-quality aftermarket parts and tools and an increase in DIY-friendly vehicle designs that prioritize accessibility and user-friendliness have further led to the growth of this segment

In December 2022, Axalta collaborated with Steer Automotive Group. Axalta is supplying its high-quality refinish brand, Standox, to all 57 UK sites of Steer Automotive Group for automotive applications. This collaboration was designed to improve operational efficiency and achieve shared success, highlighting Axalta’s dedication to delivering top-notch solutions to support Steer Automotive Group’s growth objectives both in the present and in the future

Key Europe Automotive Collision Repair Company Insights

Some key companies operating in the market are Automotive Technology Products LLC, 3M Company, and Continental AG.

Automotive Technology Products LLC, or ATP, plays a significant role in the automotive collision repair sector. As part of the automotive aftermarket industry, ATP provides a range of components essential for collision repair. The company offers products like crash parts, paints, sealants, abrasives, and finishing compounds used in the repair process.

Continental AG specializes in components such as tires, brake systems, vehicle electronics, automotive safety features, powertrain elements, and chassis components. The company’s expertise spans from providing cutting-edge tire technology for enhanced safety and performance to developing advanced brake systems that ensure efficient vehicle control.

List of Key Players in the Europe Automotive Collision Repair Market

3M Company

Automotive Technology Products LLC

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Faurecia (Groupe PSA)

Honeywell International, Inc.

International Automotive Components (IAC) Group

Magna International, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Tenneco, Inc.

