Cardiac Safety Services Market 2030: The Growing Importance of Holter Monitoring

The global cardiac safety services market size is anticipated to reach USD 1,924 million by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2024 to 2030, according to a report by Grand View Research, Inc. This growth is driven by the alarming prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and significant advancements in medical technology. As per the CDC, in U.S., one person dies due to any cardiovascular disease every 33 seconds, underscoring the critical need for effective cardiac monitoring and intervention. In 2022, heart disease caused 702,880 deaths, representing one in every five deaths and highlighting the vast market potential for cardiac safety services.

Moreover, approximately 805,000 people in the U.S. experience a heart attack each year, with 605,000 being first-time incidents and 200,000 involving individuals who have previously suffered a heart attack. Expanding clinical trials, particularly those focused on cardiovascular diseases or involving therapies with potential cardiovascular impacts, drives the demand for cardiac safety services. As pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies invest in developing new cardiovascular drugs and devices, there is an increased need for specialized cardiac safety assessments to ensure that these products do not adversely affect heart health. This growth in clinical trials, combined with the complexity of modern trials, necessitates robust and reliable cardiac safety services to support drug development and regulatory compliance.

Pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, and academic institutions continually invest in R&D to drive innovation and growth in the cardiac safety services market. Research initiatives often require sophisticated cardiac safety monitoring to support the development of new therapies and technologies. This investment fosters the development of new cardiac safety solutions and supports continuously improving existing services.

Based on service, the ECG/Holter monitors segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 41.0% in 2023. Electrocardiogram (ECG) and Holter monitors are crucial tools for continuous cardiac monitoring, enabling real-time detection of arrhythmias, ischemic episodes, and other cardiovascular conditions

Based on type, the integrated segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 63.17% in 2023. This prominence is primarily driven by the increasing demand for comprehensive, multi-functional cardiac monitoring solutions that offer enhanced accuracy, efficiency, and patient convenience

Based on end use, the pharma & biopharma segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 44.2% in 2023

