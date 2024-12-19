Injection Pen Market Challenges: Addressing Barriers to Adoption and Usage

The global injection pen market size is expected to reach USD 60.72 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a 7.2% CAGR during the forecast period. High demand for these devices for management of various chronic as well as acute diseases and increasing awareness in developing regions are key factors expected to drive the market.

Injectable pens have witnessed significant success in improving patient convenience during management of chronic disease, a process that might include administering intermittent injections. These devices are more convenient and affordable than other delivery systems. Ongoing studies on the same to assess their applications in management of other diseases, including but not limited to Hepatitis C and cancer, is expected to ensure swift market growth through 2025.

Rising incidence of diseases such as diabetes and arthritis is primarily boosting market growth

Increase in government healthcare expenditure and availability of favorable healthcare insurance policies in developed as well as developing countries is driving the market

By product, reusable injectable pens are the largest and fastest growing segment owing to the advantages associated with them such as cost effectiveness and patient convenience. Commercially available reusable injectable pens mainly include Novopen, Luxura, Berlipen, AllStar, NovoRapid, basalgar, Bydureon, Epipen and Genotropin

North America dominates the market, followed by Europe. Technological advancements and increase in incidence of osteoporosis, arthritis, and anaphylaxis are factors that can be attributable to its largest market share

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region over the forecast period. Better accessibility to healthcare, coupled with constantly increasing healthcare expenditure in the region, is fueling market growth

Some of the key companies in the injection pen market include Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi, and Merck KGaA. To obtain a competitive advantage in the market, businesses are concentrating on growing their customer base. As a result, important players are pursuing several calculated risks, including partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions with other major companies.

Sanofi offers a range of user-friendly injection pens like SoloStar and OptiClik, and develop solutions for eco-friendly disposal through take-back programs in some countries.

