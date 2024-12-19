Cell Viability Assays Market 2030: Exploring the Dominance of Luminometric Assays

Cell Viability Assays Market Growth & Trends

The global cell viability assays market size is expected to reach USD 3.01 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 9.94% from 2023 to 2030. The rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases and the increasing focus on cell-based therapeutics are expanding the growth prospects of the market. In addition, growing funding for cell-based research and increasing use of automated instruments are the key factors driving the market for cell viability assays (CVAs).

Increasing funding and investments for cell-based research are expanding growth prospects for cell viability assays. For instance, in May 2022, the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) announced an investment of USD 11 million to fund a cell therapy clinical trial testing to help throat cancer patients to heal from the devastating side effects of radiation therapy. Thus, increasing funding for cell-based research is predicted to boost market growth during the projection period.

Furthermore, major players are continuously developing sophisticated technologies to meet the rising demand and capture untapped opportunities. For instance, in April 2022, Molecular Devices, LLC introduced SpectraMax Mini Multi-Mode Microplate Reader for various applications, including cell viability. It is a compact and cost-effective solution integrated with data analysis software and protocol control for rapid data generation and analysis. Such technological innovations are anticipated to increase the adoption of CVAs in biotech and academic laboratories.

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to positively influence market growth. The cell counting and viability assay are used to aid COVID-19 vaccine research. The most frequently used CVAs in COVID-19 research include Live/Dead (EarlyTox Live/Dead Assay Kit) staining, MTT assay, Transfection efficiency, and Cell viability (CellTiter-Glo Luminescent Cell Viability Assay). As a result, the usage of these assays is projected to increase due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which, in turn, is anticipated to boost the market growth.

The rising focus on the development of cell-based therapeutics is accelerating market growth. Increasing clinical trials, FDA approvals, and strategic initiatives such as collaborations by major players are boosting the market growth. For instance, in January 2022, Bristol Myers Squibb and Century Therapeutics entered into a research collaboration to develop four induced pluripotent stem cells for hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Such initiatives are projected to increase the application of CVAs during the development of stem cell therapeutics, thereby propelling growth during the forecast years.

On the other hand, the high cost of reagents and limitations in the applicability of cell viability assay for 3D cell culture may restrict the market growth to a certain extent. For instance, while performing the cell viability assay in 3D cell culture, the assay regents may have difficulty reaching the center of microtissues. Thus, accurate results of the assay cannot be determined. However, key players are continuously striving for developing novel and cost-effective reagents and techniques to overcome the limitations, which is likely to create growth prospects for the market.

By product, the consumables segment held the largest share in 2022. This is attributed to the increase in the requirement of CVAs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, stem cell research, and diagnostics, which, in turn, is likely to fuel the market growth

By application, the drug discovery and development segment held the second-largest share in 2022. This is attributed to an increase in the applications of CVAs to estimate the cellular variations related to cell death during the drug discovery and development

By end-user, the biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies segment held the largest share in 2022 owing to the widespread use of cell viability assay in pharmaceuticals to evaluate the influence of developed agents on cells

North America dominated the global market with over 35.0% share in 2022 due to a rise in investment initiatives by the government, increasing incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer, and the presence of high-quality infrastructure for clinical and laboratory research

Asia Pacific is expected to grow considerably in the future owing to the rising demand for novel therapeutics, increasing R&D investment by governments, and rapid infrastructural development

