Food Emulsifiers Market 2030: Meeting the Demand for Healthier Food Options

Posted on 2024-12-24 by in Food & Beverage // 0 Comments

Food Emulsifiers Market Growth & Trends

The global food emulsifiers market size is expected to reach USD 4.87 billion in 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2024 to 2030. Growing requirements of nutritional foods, protein-rich products, and ready-to-eat snacks in Asia Pacific is estimated to drive the demand for food ingredients, including emulsifying agents, colorants, enzymes, and sweeteners. Furthermore, the presence of a broad consumer base coupled with the robust growth of the food & beverage sector is another critical driving factor that is likely to boost product consumption.

Lecithin is found in both animal and plant tissues and is utilized as an emulsification ingredient for the preparation of a wide variety of bakery & dairy products.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Food Emulsifiers Market

Food Emulsifiers Market Size, 2024 - 2030

Food Emulsifiers Market Report Highlights

  • Lecithin exhibits nontoxicity and has the ability to moisturize, homogenize, and stabilize the colloidal systems. Moreover, it helps in modifying the rheological properties of victuals and also enhances their shelf life. Owing to its multifunctionality, the growth of the products is anticipated to propel significantly over the next couple of years.
  • Lonza Group, Cargill, Inc., Danisco A/S, Riken Vitamin Co., Ltd., Palsgaard A/S, Beldem, BASF SE, Adani Wilmar Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Solvay S.A. Lubrizol Corporation, and Stepan Company are some of the key players operating in the global food emulsifiers market.
  • The prominent market participants such as Riken Vitamins Co., Ltd., and Palsgaard A/S are focusing on the expansion of their product portfolio by significantly investing in research & development.

Food Emulsifiers Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global Food Emulsifiers market report based on type, route of administration, distribution channel, and region.

Food Emulsifiers  Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

  • Mono, Di-Glycerides & Derivatives
  • Lecithin
  • Stearoyl Lactylates
  • Sorbitan Esters
  • Others

Food Emulsifiers  Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

  • Animal
  • Plant

Food Emulsifiers  Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

  • Bakery & Confectionery
  • Convenience Foods
  • Meat Products
  • Dairy Products
  • Others

Food Emulsifiers  Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • UK
    • France
    • Italy
    • Spain
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • South Korea
    • Australia
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
  • Middle East and Africa (MEA)
    • South Arabia
    • South Africa

Order a free sample PDF of the Food Emulsifiers Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2024 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution