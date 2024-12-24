Food Emulsifiers Market 2030: Meeting the Demand for Healthier Food Options

Food Emulsifiers Market Growth & Trends

The global food emulsifiers market size is expected to reach USD 4.87 billion in 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2024 to 2030. Growing requirements of nutritional foods, protein-rich products, and ready-to-eat snacks in Asia Pacific is estimated to drive the demand for food ingredients, including emulsifying agents, colorants, enzymes, and sweeteners. Furthermore, the presence of a broad consumer base coupled with the robust growth of the food & beverage sector is another critical driving factor that is likely to boost product consumption.

Lecithin is found in both animal and plant tissues and is utilized as an emulsification ingredient for the preparation of a wide variety of bakery & dairy products.

Food Emulsifiers Market Report Highlights

Lecithin exhibits nontoxicity and has the ability to moisturize, homogenize, and stabilize the colloidal systems. Moreover, it helps in modifying the rheological properties of victuals and also enhances their shelf life. Owing to its multifunctionality, the growth of the products is anticipated to propel significantly over the next couple of years.

Lonza Group, Cargill, Inc., Danisco A/S, Riken Vitamin Co., Ltd., Palsgaard A/S, Beldem, BASF SE, Adani Wilmar Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Solvay S.A. Lubrizol Corporation, and Stepan Company are some of the key players operating in the global food emulsifiers market.

The prominent market participants such as Riken Vitamins Co., Ltd., and Palsgaard A/S are focusing on the expansion of their product portfolio by significantly investing in research & development.

Food Emulsifiers Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global Food Emulsifiers market report based on type, route of administration, distribution channel, and region.

Food Emulsifiers Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Mono, Di-Glycerides & Derivatives

Lecithin

Stearoyl Lactylates

Sorbitan Esters

Others

Food Emulsifiers Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Animal

Plant

Food Emulsifiers Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Bakery & Confectionery

Convenience Foods

Meat Products

Dairy Products

Others

Food Emulsifiers Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Arabia South Africa



