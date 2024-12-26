System Infrastructure Software Market Drives Digital Transformation Across Industries

The global system infrastructure software market size is expected to reach USD 209.98 billion in 2030 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2025 to 2030. The shifting focus of governments toward digital economic operations by digitizing their business operations is fueling the demand for system infrastructure software. To reduce the complex paperwork and offer citizens a majority of government services that are one click away, governments are accelerating their economic digitization, thereby creating robust growth opportunities. Governments of countries such as the U.K., India, Australia, UAE, Canada, and the U.S. are investing in digital infrastructure solutions for the digital economy.

The rise in digitization and urbanization has positively influenced firms to opt for technology-driven solutions to meet evolving market needs, thus supporting growth. End-use companies are automating their business operations to reduce workforce and maintenance costs and optimize safe and secure workflow across organizations. System infrastructure software is used in business automation to establish a unified network, enabling users to monitor and control multiple business environments through single platforms, thus enhancing market representation. Furthermore, this software’s ability to defend against various digital threats is boosting its adoption in digital security applications.

The rising popularity of system infrastructure software is encouraging various market players to invest in Research & Development (R&D) to attract established end-user firms and accelerate their market revenue. In addition, the increasing adoption of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) is creating opportunities for industry players to expand their portfolios for system infrastructure software. Key players are focusing on partnerships and collaborations to improve their service offerings and increase their share in the global market.

System Infrastructure Software Market Report Highlights

The security segment is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 5.5% owing to rising security concerns with the rise in internet penetration and migration to digital infrastructure

The data center infrastructure segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024. The proliferation of data centers across the globe is creating robust opportunities for system infrastructure storage software. Further, significant government investment in data centers to address growing data complexities is fueling segment growth globally

The IT & Telecom segment accounted for the largest market share of over 20% in 2024. The segment growth can be attributed to the rising demand for 5G connectivity, edge computing & IoT services, and growing internet users is propelling the sale of system infrastructure software

North America system infrastructure software industry held the major share of over 35% in 2024

Key System Infrastructure Software Company Insights

Key players operating in the system infrastructure software industry include Amazon Web Services, Inc.; BMC Software, Inc.; Broadcom Inc. (CA Technologies); Red Hat, Inc.; Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE); Nutanix; SolarWinds; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Dell Inc.; Hewlett Packard Enterprise; IBM Corporation; Microsoft Corporation; Oracle Corporation; and TIBCO Software Inc. The companies are focusing on various strategic initiatives, including new product development, partnerships & collaborations, and agreements to gain a competitive advantage over their rivals. The following are some instances of such initiatives.

In October 2024, Cisco Systems, Inc. introduced new AI solutions to facilitate enterprise adoption of AI technologies. These include AI server families optimized for GPU-intensive workloads and AI PODs designed to simplify infrastructure Type. Managed by Cisco Intersight, these solutions offer centralized control and automation, enabling organizations to scale AI capabilities efficiently.

In April 2024, BMC Software, Inc. announced it had completed the acquisition of Netreo, a provider of IT network and application observability solutions. This strategic move aims to enhance BMC’s Helix Observability and AIOps platforms by integrating Netreo’s capabilities, thereby offering comprehensive application and network management solutions.

