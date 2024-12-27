Tertiary Amines Market Gains Traction with Increased Focus on Surface Coatings

The global tertiary amines market size is projected to reach USD 6.05 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Widespread use of the product in pharmaceuticals, personal care, agriculture chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and textile fiber industries is projected to drive the growth.

In the pharmaceuticals industry, tertiary amines and their derivatives are used as intermediates for manufacturing medicines. The derivatives with ring-like structure of aryl group are used for manufacturing drugs, such as rosuvastatin, used for lowering cholesterol; aripiprazole belonging to the class of antipsychotic; and imatinib, used for cancer treatment. Derivatives such as imipramine, amitriptyline, lofepramine, and clomipramine are used for manufacturing anti-depressants.

Asia Pacific tertiary amines market witnessed the fastest growth in 2018 owing to the rapidly growing agricultural chemical industry in emerging economies including China, India, Japan, and South Korea. The presence of key raw material suppliers and manufacturers with massive production capacities is expected to further propel the regional growth.

The personal care application is expected to record significant growth over the forecast period. The rapidly growing personal care industry in emerging economies, such as China and India along with the rising consumer preference for personal hygiene and skincare is expected to drive the demand for tertiary amines demand.

Tertiary Amines Market Report Highlights

C-14 TA held the highest revenue market share of 26.89% in 2024. C-14 tertiary amines are commonly used as end use in the production of conditioning agents for personal care products such as hair conditioners and skin creams.

Personal Care held the highest revenue market share of 47.98% in 2024. With a shift toward natural and organic products, there is a demand for tertiary amines derived from bio-based sources or used in eco-friendly formulations.

Cleaning & Disinfection held the highest revenue market share of 18.45% in 2024. Growing urbanization, rising income levels, and increased awareness of hygiene in homes and commercial establishments drive the need for cleaning products.

Asia Pacific dominated the tertiary amines market in 2024 with a revenue share of 46.98% and is further expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period.

Key Tertiary Amines Company Insights

Some of the key players operating in the market are Albemarle Corporation,KLK Oleo:

In the tertiary amines market, Albemarle provides a range of high-quality amines used across various industries, including personal care, water treatment, and agriculture. Their product offerings include fatty amines, methyl amines, and a broad spectrum of custom amine solutions tailored to meet specific industrial needs.

KLK Oleo’s product offerings include tertiary amines, fatty acids, fatty alcohols, glycerine, and specialty esters. In the product segment, KLK Oleo supplies products tailored for use in personal care, home care, industrial applications, and agrochemical formulations.

List of Key Players in the Tertiary Amines Market

Kao Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

Arkema

Balaji Amines

Temix Oleo Srl

Indo Amines Ltd.

Dow Chemical

Solvay

BASF SE

Lonza

Albemarle Corporation

KLK Oleo

