U.S. End Stage Renal Disease Market Expands with Growing Demand for Innovative Therapies

The U.S. end stage renal disease market size was valued at USD 15.95 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% over the forecast period of 2024 to 2030. The market is witnessing growth owing to factors such as rising incidence of kidney failures and chronic kidney diseases (CKD), and enormous demand for dialysis procedures. Increasing healthcare spending, government initiatives, and high disposable income are a few other factors contributing toward market growth.

U.S. end stage renal disease market accounted for 14.0% of the global end stage renal disease market in 2023. Increase in the number of initiatives associated with treatment of chronic kidney disease is expected to boost market growth. For instance, in 2019, U.S. Department of Health & Human Services launched President Trump’s Advancing Kidney health initiative. In addition, favorable reimbursement policies for patients suffering from end stage renal disease in this region may positively impact the market.

As per the National Kidney Foundation, CKD has affected around 37 million people in the U.S. Approximately 80 million people, which is around 1 in 3 American adults, are at risk of chronic kidney disease, and it is the ninth leading cause of death in this region. CKD is more common in women as compared to that in men. The number of patients continues to increase at a rate of 5% to 7% per year, and patients require kidney transplant or dialysis to survive. Increasing prevalence of CKD and healthcare spending by the Medicare, which is a U.S, federal agency, are expected to drive the market growth.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the U.S. End Stage Renal Disease Market

Rising number of initiatives and increasing awareness among kidney failure patients about choosing peritoneal dialysis or hemodialysis are expected to boost the demand for end stage renal disease (ESRD) treatment, thereby fueling the industry growth during the forecast period.

Launching technologically advanced products may lead to higher effectiveness, which is expected to support the increase in product demand. Recently, key companies are launching products with almost similar features to compete with each other. For instance, in January 2020, Fresenius Medical introduced its latest 4008A dialysis machine with the aim to improve dialysis treatment for patients who are surviving from end stage renal disease. Such advanced product launches are reducing the sale of some of the existing products.

Increased merger & acquisition (M&A) activities, collaboration and partnerships between companies to provide advanced services and solutions are expected to boost the industry growth over the forecast period. For instance, in February 2019, Fresenius Medical Care announced the acquisition of NxStage Medical, Inc. to strengthen its position in home-based hemodialysis machines market.

The U.S. FDA expanded and finalized 510(k) registration route for safety and performance of medical devices. The enhanced industry approval pathway is focused on analyzing and assessing performance issues & device safety by demonstrating substantial equivalence. However, increasing government initiatives, supportive regulations and laws, and increasing awareness in the community are expected to drive the market growth.

Key U.S. End Stage Renal Disease Company Insights

Companies operating in the market are Nipro Corporation, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, BD, Baxter, Asahi Kasei Medical co., Ltd, Cantel Medical, Nikkiso Co. Ltd, JMS Co. Ltd. Key companies are adopting various strategies such as new product launch, mergers and acquisitions to gain more market share.

Key companies are strategizing to geographically expand their businesses and build more warehouses at various places so that they can run their business through various local channels in the country with a high patient count. Moreover, key companies are constantly incorporating technologies that can meet specific requirements of patients.

Key U.S. End Stage Renal Disease Companies:

Nipro Corp.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Baxter International, Inc.

Medtronic Plc

Braun Melsungen AG

BD

Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.

Cantel Medical

Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

JMS Co. Ltd.

Order a free sample PDF of the U.S. End Stage Renal Disease Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.