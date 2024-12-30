U.S. Surgical Stapling Devices Market Focused on Enhancing Patient Outcomes and Recovery

The U.S. surgical stapling devices market size was valued at USD 1.25 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2024 to 2030. The availability of advanced healthcare facilities in the country, the presence of global companies, and the high prevalence of chronic diseases are the key factors for the growth of the market. Increasing preference of minimally invasive surgeries due to their lower risk and trauma is a critical factors attributing to the growth of surgical stapling devices market in the country. Additionally, wound and tissue management devices play a vital role in the market as they aid in the healing process and reduce the risk of complications after surgery.

The U.S. accounted for nearly 25% of the global surgical stapling devices market in 2023. A rise in the number of surgeries and a significant increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular & gastrointestinal diseases, are the primary factors driving the market. The favorable reimbursement scenario provides access to healthcare services to a large section of the population. Subsequently, it creates a demand for cost-effective and efficient surgical procedures. In addition, this increases the need for cost-effective surgical stapling devices and the integration of telehealth in the care delivery system.

In the U.S., 4 out of 10 adults have two or more chronic diseases, and 6 out of 10 adults have a chronic disease. According to WHO, non-communicable diseases are responsible for the death of approximately 40 million people, representing 74% of deaths, annually worldwide. According to the CDC, chronic diseases are the leading cause of disability and mortality. Such high prevalence of target conditions will continue to drive the market growth in the coming 5-6 years.

The prevalence of obesity is increasing among adults as well as adolescents below 18 years of age owing to several factors such as sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy diet patterns in this age group. Severe cases of obesity cause other conditions, such as diabetes and cardiovascular conditions, resulting in many opting for bariatric surgery. The CDC estimates that over 42% of people across the U.S. are obese. This indicates the high demand for these surgeries owing to increasing awareness about surgical options for weight loss.

The industry is highly fragmented and comprises a large number of global and local players. Large industry participants are also implementing acquisition and consolidation tactics to increase their product portfolios and geographic footprint while reducing competition.

Key players in the surgical stapling devices industry are focusing on innovation for developing surgical stapling products, with a focus on improving treatment efficiency and reducing the procedure and recovery time. These players have strong product portfolios with the presence of advanced products. Several key players are further investing in R&D to launch more technologically advanced minimally invasive surgical instruments.

The companies are focused on competitive pricing and trying to gain industry share. The majority of industry players have strong collaborations with manufacturers and suppliers to ensure uninterrupted supply. Moreover, many companies are involved in strategic partnerships and mergers & acquisitions as their global strategy. For instance, in October 2022, Teleflex Incorporated announced the acquisition of Standard Bariatrics, Inc.

Surgical stapling devices are classified as class II medical devices under the Code of Federal Regulations. Class II medical devices generally pose a high risk to the patient or user. Stringent regulations can create challenges for innovators, manufacturers, and exporters to receive approval for market distribution. In addition, a lack of standardization in healthcare-related procedures may restrain the market growth. However, factors such as government initiatives to provide primary healthcare services at affordable rates and increase awareness about chronic diseases are further anticipated to boost market growth during the forecast period.

Key U.S. Surgical Stapling Devices Company Insights

Some of the prominent U.S. surgical stapling devices companies include Stryker Corporation, Medtronic, Intuitive Surgical, CONMED Corporation, Smith & Nephew, 3M Healthcare, and Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. The presence of these dominant players contributes to the exceptional market growth in the region.

Key buyers in the market include hospitals, group purchasing organizations, clinics, and other healthcare settings. Several key industry contributors are focusing on developing advanced surgical stapling devices to expand their market reach. Companies are also focusing on strategic growth initiatives to strengthen their market presence.

Key U.S. Surgical Stapling Devices Companies:

