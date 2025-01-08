AAEON’s UP Xtreme 7100 Edge Wins Prestigious Taiwan Excellence Award

TAIPEI, Taiwan, 2025-01-08 — /EPR Network/ — AAEON Technology Inc. (Stock code: 6579), a leading designer and manufacturer of advanced industrial and embedded computing platforms, has been honored with the prestigious Taiwan Excellence Award. The product responsible for the accolade, the UP Xtreme 7100 Edge, was chosen following a rigorous selection process by Taiwan’s Bureau of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Economic Affairs, and over 100 experts from across industry, government, and academia.

Now in its 33rd year, the Taiwan Excellence Awards recognize organizations for their ability to provide innovative solutions that have the potential to empower excellence and bring tangible benefits to the market. Products are judged in four categories; R&D, design, quality, and marketing. Only entries which perform well in each category are selected to receive awards.

This award not only recognizes AAEON’s technological prowess in the embedded computing sphere, but also highlights Taiwan’s position as a worldwide smart manufacturing leader. A major player in IoT and AI edge computing, AAEON has long been deeply invested in developing products to help its customers build innovative smart manufacturing applications.

The UP Xtreme 7100 Edge was specifically developed to address the needs of the global smart manufacturing industry. This AI-integrated solution for automated material handling systems is ideal for Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR), Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV), and industrial automation control processes. Notable features include the UP Xtreme 7100 Edge’s power-efficient and cost-effective Intel® Processor N-Series platform and compact dimensions, measuring in at just 152mm x 124mm x 40mm.

To support the power diversity of unmanned factories, whether battery-operated or rail-powered, the UP Xtreme 7100 Edge offers a wide voltage input range from 9V to 36V, ensuring stable operation even with unstable power sources.

Additionally, the UP Xtreme 7100 Edge is equipped with essential communication interfaces for automated factories, such as CANBus, Ethernet, 24V DI/DO, and long-distance RS-422, all integrated based on the typical wiring requirements of AGVs, with secure locking connectors to ensure efficient and stable wiring. To address communication protocol challenges that customers traditionally spend significant time resolving, AAEON has collaborated with software partners supporting CANopen, EtherCAT, and OPC Unified Architecture (OP CUA). These protocols are pre-validated on the UP Xtreme 7100 Edge, allowing AAEON to provide a fully integrated hardware-software solution that shortens development cycles, reduces costs, and simplifies deployment.

For detailed specifications for the UP Xtreme 7100 Edge, please visit its product page on the AAEON official website. The UP Xtreme 7100 Edge is also available for purchase on the AAEON eShop, where customers with low-volume, sample, or urgent delivery needs can place orders directly. To celebrate the 6th anniversary of AAEON’s online sales portal, a variety of special offers and rewards are currently on offer.

About AAEON

Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms, and is recognized as a Titanium member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.