Devart Python Connectors: Updated Versions with Support for Python 3.13, Enhanced Work With Queries, and More

Prague, Czech Republic, 2025-01-08 — /EPR Network/ — Devart, a recognized vendor of world-class data connectivity solutions for various data connection technologies and frameworks, provided a new release of Python Connectors. The key feature is support for Python 3.13 for all Devart Python Connectors.

The release also includes the following enhancements:

For PostgreSQL:

Support for PostgreSQL 17 : The latest PostgreSQL 17 is now fully supported.

Integration with pgvector : pgvector, an open-source PostgreSQL extension facilitating vector similarity search, is now supported.

Read-Only Mode : A new read-only mode is available, ideal for cases where data integrity is paramount, ensuring that accessed data remains unaltered.

Python Connector for Microsoft Access now includes support for SELECT and UNION queries, functioning similarly to views in other databases, with the capability to execute these in Direct mode.

Python Connector for ASE introduces an option to display metadata solely for the current schema . This enhancement streamlines database management by narrowing down the object list, particularly beneficial for large databases with multiple schemas.

BITTEST Functionality : The BITTEST function has been added to the SQL capabilities of the Python Connector for xBase.

Python Connector for HubSpot now supports associations , allowing links to be created between records across different objects (e.g., Contact to Company) or within the same object (e.g., Company to Company).

Python Connector for Zoho CRM now includes support for a Canadian data center, broadening its regional data availability.

To learn more about this release and download the new products, visit: https://blog.devart.com/whats-new-in-devart-python-connectors-support-for-python-3-13-enhanced-work-with-queries-and-more.html

Devart Python Connector is a reliable connectivity solution for accessing database servers and cloud services from Python applications to perform create, read, update, and delete operations on stored data. The solution fully implements the Python DB API 2.0 specification and is distributed as a wheel package for Windows, macOS, and Linux.

