RPost Launches CHATMAIL: Bringing Generative AI to Email with New Email2AI Tech

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-01-08 — /EPR Network/ — RPost announces the launch of CHATMAIL, a pioneering conversational AI email service powered by its new, patent-pending Email2AI technology. CHATMAIL enables users to communicate directly with generative AI by simply emailing Chat@RPost.AI, creating an easy entryway to advanced AI capabilities without the need for special apps or interfaces.

“With CHATMAIL, we’re bringing the power of generative AI directly to anyone with an email account,” says RPost CEO Zafar Khan. This innovation allows users to ask questions, refine queries, and receive AI-generated replies—all through the familiar medium of email. RPost’s unique approach ensures that users’ data remains private, as queries are not tied to personal profiles within the AI models.

CHATMAIL, currently in beta, is free for friends of RPost, using OpenAI’s ChatGPT with other AI engines to be added soon. RPost continues its commitment to innovative solutions by broadening access to AI technology in an approachable, secure way.

for more information:

https://rpost.com/news/rpost-launches-chatmail-worlds-first-smart-conversational-email-service