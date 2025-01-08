AI In Media & Entertainment Market 2030: How Companies are Leveraging AI for Competitive Advantage

AI In Media & Entertainment Market Growth & Trends

The global AI in media & entertainment market size is expected to reach USD 99.48 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 24.2% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing popularity of virtual creation in the media & entertainment business, and its ability to create high-definition graphics and real-time virtual worlds, are driving the market forward.

Artificial intelligence is helping media companies to leverage these benefits by enhancing content management across various phases in the workflow of content processes, including smart content analysis and categorization, automatic image tagging, scalable personalization and predictions, time-saving content creation assistance, text intelligence and analysis, and voice-controlled platforms. AI technology providers work with broadcast companies to incorporate AI to optimize programming timetables. For Instance, the BBC has started many efforts to apply AI/ML to optimize and automate content management. These activities have been implemented in a live telecast and deliberated further in later segments. These projects precisely target workflow enhancements aiming at time and cost savings in creation and distribution.

The growing use of AI-based virtual production infrastructure in movie studios and TV shows is anticipated to upsurge the demand for motion capture workstations, virtual cameras, simulation cameras, and other virtual production hardware in the coming years. The rising popularity of realistic virtual elements and three-dimensional designs for movies and video games is expected to drive the demand for computer graphics cards.

Artificial Intelligence is implemented in the Media & Entertainment industry for trading or marketing, including design, advertisements, and film promotion. Smart AI frameworks can create extensive marketing and advertising solutions. Using Artificial Intelligence, predictive analytics can perform marketing procedures faster. Marketing software driven by AI helps create promotional approaches, address audience goals, and make effective customer solutions. For Instance, ‘Alibaba Luban’ is an AI-based graphic design software available. It is a marvel that produces visual designs a hundred times faster than humans, which means it will create 8000 banners in just a second.

AI In Media & Entertainment Market Report Highlights

The services segment dominated the market in 2024 with a market share of 60.2%. The services category held a leading position in the market, driven by the rising demand for AI integration and customization in Media & entertainment workflows.

Sales and marketing have achieved a dominant position in 2024 by utilizing AI tools for targeted campaigns and audience engagement. Predictive analytics enables businesses to identify potential customers and customize their strategies, accordingly, increasing conversion rates.

North America leads the global AI in media & entertainment market accounting for leading share of 33.6% in 2024.

AI In Media & Entertainment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global AI in media & entertainment market on the basis of solution, application, and region:

AI In Media & Entertainment Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hardware/ Equipment

Services

AI In Media & Entertainment Application (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Gaming

Fake Story Detection

Plagiarism Detection

Personalization

Production Planning and Management

Sales and Marketing

Talent Identification

Content Capture

Sports Automatic Productions

AI In Media & Entertainment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea

Latin America Brazil

Middle East & Africa (MEA) KSA UAE South Africa



