IT Services Outsourcing Market 2030: Future-Proofing Your Business with Outsourced IT

The global IT services outsourcing market size is estimated to reach USD 1,219.31 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising need to reduce operational costs and the lack of in-house information technology engineering talent are anticipated to drive the industry over the forecast period. The IT operations subcontracting industry is witnessing an upsurge in core information technology activities, not just to save capital, but to benefit from skilled and experienced professionals to deliver superior quality solutions.

A significant number of small-to-medium businesses are likely to fully outsource their IT operations owing to their constrained infrastructure capacities and agile methodologies. Rapid transformation of business models to keep pace with the emerging technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet-of-Things (IoT), Robotic Process Automation (RPA), blockchain, and deep learning, are expected to drive the market. Onshoring of IT services as against offshoring is likely to grow at a considerable rate over the forecast period.

This may be attributed to better reliability, control, responsiveness, market knowledge, and ease of communication. Companies have started subcontracting application development and maintenance services to onshore service providers to reduce hidden costs of offshoring. The industry is beholding new markets for subcontracting IT operations such that companies ensure focus on their core business and leverage advanced technologies with full capacity to manage the corporate environment. However, captive centers and data-security related concerns are a constant roadblock to the otherwise growing industry.

Service providers are shifting towards standardization of IT outsourcing solutions as against customized ones. They are also relying profoundly on mass automation devices, which will create further opportunities and decrease the workforce necessary to back critical corporate applications

The retail & e-commerce segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2030 owing to the ever-increasing demand for modernized solutions

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11% during the forecast period owing to easy availability of skilled staff, a better quality of IT solutions, and low costs of projects

Grand View Research has segmented the global IT services outsourcing market based on service, location, enterprise size, end use, and region:

IT Services Outsourcing Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

End Use Services

Emerging Technology Services

Data Center Operations

Helpdesk Services

Infrastructure Capacity Services

Managed Security Operations

Network Operations

Others

IT Services Outsourcing Location Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

On-shore

Off-shore

IT Services Outsourcing Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SME’s)

IT Services Outsourcing End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Aerospace & Defense

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail & e-commerce

Telecom & Media

Others

IT Services Outsourcing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France

Asia Pacific China Australia Japan India South Korea

Latin America Brazil

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE



