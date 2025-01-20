Educational Robot Market Developments Focused on Enhancing Student Engagement

The global educational robot market size is expected to reach USD 5.56 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 26.2% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth in the market can be attributed to the increasing preference for interactive learning methods in educational institutions. These robots incorporate real-life educational models to facilitate skill acquisition and offer a wide range of information in subjects like STEAM, computer programming, linguistics, history, and geography. In addition, the incorporation of advanced mechanics, voice control, and gestures keep young students engaged while enhancing their educational experience.

This, in turn, is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.The rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology and its integration into robotics has transformed the global education industry by providing personalized learning experiences and increased access to education while reducing the workload on teachers. Moreover, educational robots are being programmed to suit students’ individual needs, which has further improved K-12 learning, specifically for students with special needs. For instance, Children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) can be supported better by technologically advanced robots in the learning of social and communication skills. Such technological advancements are anticipated to propel the market growth over the forecast period.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Educational Robot Market

In addition, the companies are entering into partnership and collaborative agreements to develop new and enhanced offerings to gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in February 2023, AAEON Technology Inc., a manufacturer of industrial and embedded computing platforms, partnered with PlayRobot to launch a development kit for educational robots. This educational robot kit, developed jointly by AAEON and PlayRobot, will enable students and teachers to gain first-hand experience with AI and robotics development while introducing innovative technology to the classrooms. Such initiatives by key players are anticipated to drive the market’s growth over the forecast period.

The market growth is expected to be further proliferated by favorable government initiatives across several countries. For instance, in 2022, the U.S. government increased funding for STEM activities. The funding for Student Support and Academic Enrichment Grants increased to USD 1.3 billion, Career and Technical Education (CTE) to USD 1.4 billion, Supporting Effective Instruction State Grants to USD 2.2 billion, and 21st Century Community Learning Centers to USD 1.3 billion. This increased funding is anticipated to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Educational Robot Market Report Highlights

The humanoid segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 23.1% over the forecast period

The segment growth is attributed to the increased product adoption due to their human-like characteristics resembling the real-life teachers

The primary education application segment is expected to record a CAGR of 27.9% from 2024 to 2030. This is attributed to the increasing adoption of robots by educational institutions to encourage STEAM education among children aged below 10 years

North America captured the highest market share in 2023 owing to the presence of a large number of major players and increasing investments from government organizations in robotics

List of Key Players of Educational Robot Market

Aisoy Robotics

Blue Frog Robotics

LEGO Systems A/S

Modular Robotics (including Cubelets)

PAL Robotics

Pitsco Education LLC

ROBOTIS Inc.

SoftBank Robotics Group

RM Educational Resources Ltd. (TTS)

Learning Resources

Educational Insights

Makeblock

Artec Co. Ltd.

Ozo EDU Inc.

Sphero Inc.

Wonder Workshop Inc.

VEX Robotics Inc.

Dobot

Thames & Kosmos

WowWee Group Ltd.

Order a free sample PDF of the Educational Robot Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.