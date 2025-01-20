Technical Textiles Market 2030: The Future of Sports and Leisure Wear

Technical Textiles Market Growth & Trends

The global technical textiles market size is expected to reach USD 272.33 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The technical textile product exhibits exceptional strength, durability, and superior performance, which makes them fit for several industrial applications.

Increasing concern towards agriculture and attaining high crop yield is one of the major factors fueling the growth of agro textile in the market. Several nets manufactured under agro textile including plant nets, bird protection nets, monofil nets, root ball nets, and various others are extensively used for passive protection of agricultural seeds, crops, or fruits against any external damage.

Increasing technological advancements coupled with the rising demand for high-performance and energy-efficient fabric are acting as a propelling growth factor in the market. In addition, stringent government policies regarding the use of effective personal protective equipment have driven the market growth on a positive note.

3D Weaving segment accounted for 23.4% of the revenue share in 2024. The 3D weaving segment of the market is driven by advancements in manufacturing technologies and the rising demand for high-performance materials across industries.

In 2024, the hometech technical textile end-user segment led the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 19.8%. The segment is likely to ascend at a significant rate during the forecast period. Increasing consumer demand for aesthetically appealing clothing and apparel is expected to increase the product demand in the segment

In 2024, Asia Pacific emerged as the largest market and accounted for over 47.0% of the total revenue owing to the increasing industrial development in the region. Favorable government policies coupled with the abundant availability of raw materials are expected to draw higher growth from the region over the forecast period

In North America, the technical textiles demand stood at 8,376.0 kilotons in 2024 and is expected to ascend at a significant rate during the forecast time on account of increasing application in sports, construction, and medical and healthcare industries

Prominent players in the market are involved in various initiatives such as advancing healthcare infrastructure, partnership, and scientific research in collaboration with various healthcare institutions. Moreover, government support and policies within the respective countries are expected to influence the market on a positive note

Technical Textiles Manufacturing Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Thermo-forming

3D Weaving

3D Knitting

Nanotechnology

Heat-set Synthetics

Finishing Treatments

Hand-made Elements

Others

Technical Textiles End Use Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Agro Textiles

Buildtech Textiles

Indutech Textile

Hometech Textile

Medtech Textile

Packtech Textile

Protech Textile

Transtech Textile

Sportech Textile

Clothtech Textile

Others

Technical Textiles Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Itay Spain Greece

Asia Pacific China India

Central & South America Brazil

Middle East & Africa

