Structured Cabling Market 2030: Unraveling the Future of Connectivity

Structured Cabling Market Growth & Trends

The global structured cabling market size is projected to reach USD 23.17 billion by 2030, according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc., recording a 10.7% CAGR during the forecast period. The increased demand for advanced technologies has resulted in the production of massive amounts of IoT data, which frequently causes delays and latency. Systems with structured cabling improve data transmission speed, which further helps to prevent delays.

The widespread adoption of structured cabling systems has been facilitated by a highly connected network in areas like North America. Thus, the North America regional market is anticipated to experience significant development throughout the forecast period. The need for structured cabling systems has also grown due to an expanding communication network design and rising demand for data centers.

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest development. Key elements like government initiatives to support digitalization, modernized infrastructure, population growth, a quicker uptake of smart devices, and investments in cloud and IoT technologies are expected to drive regional market growth.

Structured cabling systems are used across several industries, such as industrial, government, IT & telecommunications, commercial, and residential. The IT and telecommunications segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR due to data center convergence in technology supporting voice and data services. Increasing high-speed connectivity and mobile Internet usage are expected to drive market growth. Building residences and smart cities will also be important in expanding the market potential.

Expanding the product portfolio and maintaining a robust position in the market, prominent companies have used tactics such as joint ventures, agreements, expansions, and collaboration and creating new products with high speed and better features. The organization has also received official authorization to launch devices with better security and high-speed internet.

Structured Cabling Market Report Highlights

The market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 10.7% over the forecast period

The fiber optic cables segment is projected to reach approximately USD 7.3 billion over the forecast period owing to the increasing importance of cloud computing and high bandwidth applications

The data center segment is expected to register a CAGR of around 11.3% over the projected period owing to rising demand for smart devices and mobile data usage

Based on vertical, the IT and telecommunication segment dominated the market in 2022, which is expected to continue over the forecast period

Due to the increasing development and usage of automation techniques across industries, the industrial market will likely increase rapidly in the forecast period

Currently, the North American region is leading the market. The trend is expected to continue over the coming years, owing to a rise in demand for data centers and the growth of communication network infrastructure

Structured Cabling Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global structured cabling market based on product type, application, vertical, and region:

Structured Cabling Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Copper Cables

Fiber Optic Cables

Others

Structured Cabling Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

LAN

Data Center

Structured Cabling Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Government

Industrial

IT & Telecommunications

Residential & Commercial

Others

Structured Cabling Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) UAE South Africa



