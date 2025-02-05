Decorated Apparel Market 2030: Embracing Customization Trends

Decorated Apparel Market Growth & Trends

The global decorated apparel market is expected to reach USD 68.17 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR 13.0% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing popularity of screen printing and digital printing works on apparel is driving the growth of the market.

With the growing trend of customized t-shirts and tops, the demand for apparel printing has been increasing over the years, thereby leading to market growth. Moreover, product and technological innovations, especially in the womenswear segment, will drive market growth. The emerging trend of patchwork and retro logo designs is also expected to boost product demand over the forecast period.

High demand for a reflective finish in apparel has also created growth opportunities for market players. In addition, rising demand for graphic t-shirts and other garments due to changing trends will also contribute to product sales over the forecast period.

The embroidery segment contributed a majority of the share to become the largest division in the global revenue in 2022. Embroidered products have significant demand due to their higher durability than other types of decorated apparel. Custom embroidery work lasts much longer than printed designs. Moreover, custom embroidery gives a professional look and thus has a wider application scope in the corporate sector as well.

The men’s segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR from the year 2023 to 2030. Rising product availability with a range of unique designs, color combinations, prints, and other decorations in graphic tees, coats, and designer blazers for men drive the scope of the market for decorated apparel. Rising applications of printing and embroidery on apparel logos for sportswear such as youth baseball teams, school spirit wear, or walk/run fundraisers drive the demand for decorated apparel among men.

The global market is characterized by the presence of a few well-established players such as Gildan, Hanesbrands Inc., and Fruit of the Loom, Inc. Medium and small players include Downtown Custom Printwear, Master Printwear, Delta Apparel, Target Decorated Apparel, Advance Printwear Limited, Lynka, and New England Printwear.

Major players in the industry are trying to increase their presence in the global market by expanding their production facilities in various regions. Factors such as low costs, access to numerous garment workers, and duty-free entry into several Asia Pacific markets are among the prominent reasons driving the investment.

Decorated Apparel Market Report Highlights

Asia Pacific is expected to contribute a majority of the share to become the largest division in global revenue in 2023. increasing social events and gatherings are among the prominent reasons driving the segment growth in the region. over the last decade, customized apparel and embroidered clothes have been gaining popularity among consumers. for instance, in japan, for traditional weddings, the bride and groom typically wear a Japanese wedding kimono with heavy embroidery work

Europe segment is projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period with a CAGR of 14.4% from 2024 to 2030. increasing preference for unique clothing among consumers has led to a rise in demand for comfortable, yet fashion-forward apparel in the country. key market players are launching new products featuring a range of decorated apparel for different body types and ages to cater to the rising consumer demand. the emerging trend of patchwork and retro logo designs is also expected to boost product demand in the region over the forecast period

women segment is expected to have a majority of the share in 2023. with the growing trend of customized t-shirts and tops, patchwork, and retro logo designs, the demand for apparel decoration has been increasing among working women. the segment growth is attributed to the increase in the number of women in the workforce in the region, which has stimulated a modest rise in their disposable income

Decorated Apparel Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global Decorated Apparel market on the basis of product, end user, distribution channel, and region:

Decorated Apparel Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Embroidery

Screen Printing

Dye Sublimation

Digital Printing

Others

Decorated Apparel End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Men

Women

Children

Decorated Apparel Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Online

Offline

Decorated Apparel Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Spain Italy France

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia & New Zealand

Central & South America Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia



