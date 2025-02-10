Europe Skin Care Products Market Future Outlook: Predictions for Market Expansion Trends

The Europe skin care products market size was estimated at USD 37.85 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% from 2024 to 2030. Growing concern regarding skin problems is driving the skincare products industry. The growing demand for concern-specific skin care products such as face creams, body lotions, shaving lotions & creams, and face sunscreens is likely to fuel the overall demand. In addition, consumers want products that can perform numerous other functions along with their traditional ones, such as serums that have a moisturizing effect, moisturizers with sun protection, and face & hair care products with essential oils for relaxation. This trend is likely to contribute to the growth of the skincare products market over the forecast period.

Europe Skincare Products market accounted for the share of 26.23% of the global skincare products market in 2023. Rising awareness regarding the various benefits of using skin care products has resulted in a rise in their demand over the last few years. Moreover, an inclination toward natural and organic skin care products is observed, making it a major sector in the cosmetics and wellness industry. Organic products are derived from natural resources and are free from harmful chemicals. Growing awareness regarding the adverse effects of synthetic counterparts has contributed to an increase in the demand for these products.

Growing awareness regarding the harmful effects of synthetic products is expected to drive the demand for natural skincare products in Europe over the forecast period. In addition, the growing need for products with zero side effects and products that are free of parabens as well as other harmful chemicals is expected to have a positive impact on the market. Germany and the U.K. are among the prominent markets for skin care products in Europe. Increasing investments from outside of the European Union are expected to enhance the competitiveness of the Europe skincare products market in the foreseeable future.

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers have been mostly staying at home, which has increased the frequency of their skin care routines. This led to an increase in the sales of skincare products in Europe in 2020. According to Forea Survey, in 2020, 96% of consumers invested in skin care rather than cosmetics during the pandemic, and brands witnessed a 10% increase in sales of products such as cleansers and moisturizers.

With a growing focus on advanced skin care treatments, an increasing number of companies have been offering a range of products for skin care at home. For instance, Aurelia Skincare Ltd.’s Repair & Brighten Hand Cream boasts an award-winning formula that hydrates and nourishes hands and nails. It contains sea daffodil, red algae extract, Cassia senna, lavender, omega-rich Baobab, and Kigelia Africana. It also lightens dark spots and tightens the skin. Such offerings prompt consumers to buy skin care products

Key Europe Skin Care Products Company Insights

Some of the key players operating in the market include L’Oréal S.A., Beiersdorf AG, and Unilever

L’Oréal S.A has a vast brand portfolio that is segmented on the basis of divisions such as Consumer Products, L’Oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. The Consumer Products division includes brands such as L’Oréal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York, NYX Professional Makeup, Stylenanda, Essie, Dark & Lovely, Magic Mask, and Niely.

Beiersdorf AG is a manufacturer, retailer, distributor, and seller of personal care products and pressure-sensitive adhesives. The parent company of Beiersdorf AG is Maxingvest AG, which owns 50.49% shares in the company.

Avon Products, Inc., Beiersdorf AG., and GSK plc. are some of the other participants in the Europe Skincare products market,

Avon Products, Inc is a multinational company that manufactures, retails, sells, and markets cosmetics, skin care, fragrance, and personal care products under a vast brand portfolio.

GSK plc. is a British pharmaceutical company was established in 2000. The company has multiple offices across the world.

Key Europe Skin Care Products Companies:

L’Oréal S.A.

Beiersdorf AG

Unilever

Avon Products, Inc.

GSK plc

EMMA HARDIE

SANTA MARIA NOVELLA

NUXE

EMBRYOLISSE

