Private Cloud Server Market 2030: Cost-Effectiveness in IT Operations

Private Cloud Server Market Growth & Trends

The global private cloud server market size is expected to reach USD 508.50 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 28.3% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Aggressive investments being made by organizations to overhaul the conventional IT infrastructure coupled with the continued adoption of cloud computing technology is anticipated to drive the market growth over the forecast period. The growing emphasis on adopting cloud computing technology in emerging economies is also expected to drive the market growth from 2019 to 2025.

As organizations continue to move their businesses to a hosted IT infrastructure, the need for robust security & privacy, customization, and compliance, among others, is also rising. As data is of utmost importance for large enterprise as well as small and medium enterprises, and any loss of critical data may result in significant losses of a business. Private cloud server solutions not only eliminate the concerns over data loss but also encourage organizations to adopt the bring your own device (BYOD) trend and deploy a mobile workforce. Data recovery options being offered by the providers of these solutions also help in annulling the concerns over data loss.

Private cloud server solutions are capable of catering to the need of on-demand computing services. They can manage a range of applications, storage needs, and processing power requirements efficiently, thereby helping organizations to utilize the computing capacity and subscribe for different services using a pay-as-you-go model. They can also allow workloads to be deployed to another server in event of changes in the resource demands, thereby ensuring that organizations have an adequate and robust virtual infrastructure.

When it comes to investing in IT infrastructure and security, small and medium enterprises often have limited resources and budgets constraints. However, private cloud server solutions can help such enterprises in reducing the total cost of ownership (TCO) associated with the IT infrastructure. The awareness about private cloud server solutions among small and medium enterprises is growing as a result, thereby driving the market growth. Besides, additional benefits, such as improved business control and scalability, offered by private cloud server solutions can not only help organizations in maximizing the utilization of resources but also in enhancing the efficiency of the business.

Private Cloud Server Market Report Highlights

The user hosting segment accounted for a market share of over 56.7% in 2023 owing to the greater flexibility and scalability offered by user-hosted private cloud server solutions without compromising with data security

The Asia Pacific regional market is projected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period, particularly owing to the growing demand for private cloud server solutions from small and medium enterprises in the region

The North America regional market dominated the global private cloud server market in 2023 as companies in North America continued to collect large volumes of data to analyze the changing consumer behavior

The demand for private cloud server solutions is rising as analyzing the large volumes of data trigger the need for high storage and processing capacities and necessitate the adoption of hosted IT infrastructure for robust data management

Private Cloud Server Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global private cloud server market based on hosting, enterprise size, end use, region:

Private Cloud Server Hosting Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

User Hosting

Provider Hosting

Private Cloud Server Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Private Cloud Server End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail & Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Government & Public Sector

Others

Private Cloud Server Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Arabia UAE South Africa



