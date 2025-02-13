Vape Cartridge Market 2030: Addressing Health Concerns in Vaping

Vape Cartridge Market Growth & Trends

The global vape cartridge market size is estimated to reach USD 6.0 billion in 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 22.2% from 2025 to 2030. Rising importance of vape cartridge as a tobacco alterative is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth. Vape cartridges are considered to be less harmful than the conventional tobacco cigarettes. These products do not contain tar and ash, which paves the way for the consumers to prefer them over conventional cigarettes. The buyers can customize their daily nicotine intake by changing the airflow, power output, and coil type of the cartridge. Furthermore, the product is considered to be environment friendly and it does not release smell.

The glass products are expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 22.8% from 2019 to 2025. The consumers are expected to use these products as an alternative to conventional plastics over the forecast period. Furthermore, glass vape cartridges are hassle free way to smoke and they provide various features including adjustable nicotine level and less smoke.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Vape Cartridge Market

Offline channel generated a revenue of USD 447.9 million in 2018. These channels offer a wide range of products of local and established manufacturers under a single platform. Furthermore, offline channels, particularly supermarkets offer various add-on benefits including try and buy options, membership plans for the customers, and attractive warranty plans to the consumers. These features play a vital role in ensuring the better retention of customer relationships with offline channels.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region with a CAGR of 26.2% from 2019 to 2025. Major consumers of vape cartridge in Asia Pacific are Malaysia, Japan, China, and South Korea. Increased consumer spending on healthy lifestyle products, coupled with implementation of various government campaigns on the hazardous effects of tobacco, is driving people to purchase these products as an alternative to conventional tobacco products.

Some of the key players operating in this market are HONEY; The Bloom Brand; BRITE LABS; Arbor Pacific Inc.; Airo Vapo; Cura CS; Evolab; Orchid Essentials; Loudpack; and Eel River Family Farm. Companies from different industries are entering this market by understanding the market growth. For instance, in March 2019, consumer packaging company “CaniBrands” signed up partnership with “Sonder” to enter into this market.

Vape Cartridge Market Report Highlights

Pre-filled vape cartridges dominated the market, with a revenue share of 67.5% in 2024. They offer unparalleled convenience and ease of use, making them highly popular among both new and experienced vapers.

Glass dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2024. Glass cartridges are preferred for their high-quality material, which ensures a pure and untainted vaping experience.Offline channels dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2024. Physical retail stores, including specialty vape shops, convenience stores, and tobacco shops, offer consumers the opportunity to see and purchase products in person, which enhances trust and satisfaction.

Offline channels dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2024. Physical retail stores, including specialty vape shops, convenience stores, and tobacco shops, offer consumers the opportunity to see and purchase products in person, which enhances trust and satisfaction.

North America dominated the global vape cartridge market, with a revenue share of 45.5% in 2024.

Vape Cartridge Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global vape cartridge market report based on product, material, distribution channel, and region:

Vape Cartridge Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Pre-Filled Vape Cartridges

Refillable Vape Cartridges

Vape Cartridge Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Plastic

Glass

Metal

Vape Cartridge Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Online

Offline

Vape Cartridge Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE



Order a free sample PDF of the Vape Cartridge Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.