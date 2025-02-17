Internet Protocol Television Market Research: Evaluating Regional Performance and Trends

The global internet protocol television market size is expected to reach USD 200.22 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 16.8% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with IPTV is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to service providers. AI-based voice-enabled search and discovery function enables users to explore the desired programs using natural language even when users do not know the name of an application. Further, the launch of AI-enabled IPTV set-top-boxes featuring voice assistants is expected to help service providers gain a larger subscriber base over the forecast period.

Advancements in video coding technology also offer significant growth prospects to the IPTV market. Owing to the high network bandwidth requirement of IPTV services, suitable video coding technology enables broadcasters to distribute content in multiple formats efficiently. Video coding has allowed users to access video-based content on diverse platforms such as smartphones and tablets, PCs, and media players, thus ensuring increased market penetration. Advancements in video coding technology have further led to improvements in dynamic encoding style, resolution encoding, and frame rate encoding, which helps in increasing the quality and leverages the resolution and movement, thereby improving user experience.

The advent of 5G technology offers significant growth aspects owing to the increased capability of network slicing and enhanced content distribution networking abilities. 5G technology leveraged Multiple Input Multiple Output (MIMO) and formed beam techniques ensure maximum utilization network, thus providing reduced distortion and greater precision in signal transmission. Furthermore, heavy traffic from cloud-based content libraries can easily be distributed due to the high bandwidth capability of the 5G delivery model, thus offering an impetus to the market growth. Additionally, the ability of the 5G delivery model to provide UHD viewing experience to the users at affordable rates provides a boost to the market growth.

Increased penetration of smart TV and enhanced functionality offered due to the integration of IPTV technology offers impressive market growth opportunities owing to its ability to interconnect with smartphones and tablets. Recent updates by Google Inc. in the distribution of content via set top boxes provide more control to operators, such as start-up, the UI, the application, set-up procedure, and prioritization of content, which is expected to enhance internet protocol television delivery by operators. Furthermore, service providers are offering hybrid IPTVs, which has mitigated the need to implement a separate set top box. Additionally, hybrid IPTVs integrate the functionality of traditional TV services with IPTV, thus featuring enhanced service offerings, which is expected to promote wide-scale adoption of IPTV services.

The subscription-based IPTV segment held the largest market revenue share of 72.7% in 2023. Consumers seek more flexible and affordable alternatives to traditional cable TV, and subscription-based IPTV offers a wide range of channels and content at lower costs

The hardware segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The growing need for advanced set-top boxes, routers, and other networking equipment that support high-quality video streaming and interactive services drives the segment’s growth

The media and entertainment segment held the largest market revenue share in 2023. The growing consumer preference for personalized and on-demand content drives the segment growth

North America internet protocol television market held the largest market revenue share of 43.2% in 2023

