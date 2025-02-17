Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Market Dynamics: Understanding Consumer Preferences

The global non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs market size is estimated to reach USD 31.29 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.66% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs are drugs that are primarily used to relieve inflammation and pain, as well as to lower elevated body temperature. The high prescription rate of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) for relief of symptoms of painful periods, headaches, fever, arthritis, sprains, strains, and other types of chronic pain is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

The non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs market is expected to witness growth opportunities owing to factors such as the rising prevalence of targeted diseases and chronic pain across the globe, coupled with the high prevalence of these diseases in the geriatric population. Moreover, increasing demand for OTC NSAIDs and the rising adoption of NSAIDs for headaches, migraines, and menstrual pain are also expected to boost the growth during the forecast period.

Moreover, the increasing prevalence of arthritis and other pain-related disorders is also expected to support the growth. For instance, the prevalence of osteoarthritis is higher in the UK, France, and Germany compared to other countries in the Europe region. The prevalence of arthritis is seen to be lower in people who are often engaged in physical activities, and its prevalence rises with age. Thus, the rising prevalence of arthritis is also expected to cater to the growth during the forecast period.

Key market players are adopting strategic initiatives such as geographical expansion and the introduction of combination non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs to increase their market share across the globe. For instance, Alkem Labs and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd have launched their non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs in the U.S. Moreover, increasing approval of OTC drugs for pain management and other inflammatory diseases is expected to drive growth during the forecast period. Thus, owing to the various strategies adopted by key players, the market is likely to boost its growth.

Governments in various regions are undertaking favorable initiatives to reduce the burden of migraine, arthritis, and other diseases in their countries. For instance, the National Institutes of Health has initiated HEAL to accelerate research activities to improve the management of pain and inflammatory diseases. Moreover, the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute has undertaken initiatives to introduce non-opioid treatment options for pain. Such initiatives are expected to increase growth during the forecast period.

In 2024, the arthritis segment dominated the NSAIDs market owing to the higher prevalence of arthritis across the globe

The retail pharmacy segment held the largest share and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the high prevalence of pain and related disorders, the high pool of patients, and a rising geriatric population across the region

North America dominated the market in 2024, due to the higher prevalence of arthritis, the presence of leading market players, and increased research activities within the region.

Pfizer Inc.

Bayer AG

GSK plc

Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd

Viatris Inc

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

