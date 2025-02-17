Europe Mailer Packaging Market 2030: The Rise of Sustainable Solutions

Europe Mailer Packaging Market Growth & Trends

The Europe mailer packaging market size is expected to reach USD 12.36 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.0% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increased popularity of mailers in the e-commerce industry for packaging of varied B2C products including clothing and books across the region remains a key growth driver.

The increasing usage of mailers packaging for shipping items by online retailers is the major factor driving the market. A continuous increase in the number of online shoppers and the growing popularity of fashion apparel and books which are commonly packaged in paper mailers and padded mailers remain strong growth drivers.

The marketing and advertisement expenditure has increased in recent years by the manufacturers. Similar measures are adopted by service providers like Amazon and eBay to increase their revenue in the regional market. The continuous increase in the number of small and medium players in the service industry further supports the demand for mailers in the market. Mailers provide substantial space for the packaging of items along with wide space for printing and advertisement of brands on the outer layer, which is ideal for segment growth.

The cushioned mailers are projected to experience the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to their ability to provide extra protection to packaged items. Cost efficiency is another major benefit offered by padded mailers to consumers. This is done by eliminating the need for extra bubble wrapping for protection because it is in-built as an inside layer in cushioned mailers.

Europe Mailer Packaging Market Report Highlights

The cushioned mailers segment is expected to record the highest CAGR of 15.2% over the forecast period. The emergence of cost-effective, and quick home deliveries of consumer goods remains a key driver of growth

The paper segment held a revenue share of 52.2% in 2021. It is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 15.3%, owing to a growing emergence of online delivery with sustainable packaging. The favorable government support to the manufacturers for the use of biodegradable and eco-friendly packaging materials continues to grow

Germany accounted for the maximum revenue share of 35.8% in 2021. The region is also projected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. The presence of a huge customer base for mailers packaging continues to support the dominating share of the country. Additionally, the presence of major local packaging manufacturers further bolsters market growth. The focus of international players remains on the rise, thanks to the presence of a large consumer base

Romania is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 18.1% in terms of revenue over the forecast period, supported by the increasing number of end-users in the country. The country is projected to exhibit significant growth in online shoppers over the forecast period. This also remains a major promise for growth in demand for mailers packaging for home deliveries

Europe Mailer Packaging Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Europe mailer packaging market based on product, insulation, material, end-use, and country:

Europe Mailer Packaging Product Outlook (Volume, Thousand Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Cushioned Mailers

Non-cushioned Mailers

Europe Mailer Packaging Insulation Outlook (Volume, Thousand Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Insulated

Non-Insulated

Europe Mailer Packaging Material Outlook (Volume, Thousand Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Plastic

Paper

Foil

Europe Mailer Packaging End-use Outlook (Volume, Thousand Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

E-commerce

Shipping & Logistics

Manufacturing & Warehousing

Europe Mailer Packaging Country Outlook (Volume, Thousand Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Austria

Belgium

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Ireland

Italy

Latvia

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

