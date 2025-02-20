Animal Drug Compounding Market 2030: Exploring Dosage Form Innovations

Animal Drug Compounding Market Growth & Trends

The global animal drug compounding market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.45 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.29% from 2025 to 2030. The key factors driving the market growth include a rise in pet adoption, huge animal healthcare spending, increased pet owner awareness regarding specialty pharmaceuticals, the high cost of branded veterinary products, pet humanization trends, and an increase in the demand for custom-made, compounded animal medications.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the market for animal drug compounding in 2020, just like on several other global industries. The most significant effects of COVID-19 on the veterinary healthcare system are supply chain disruptions, a drop in sales, a slowdown in demand, and operational challenges brought on by shifting regulations and policies. Manufacturing firms, veterinary pharmacies, and animal care service providers were severely impacted as many areas entered state-wide lockdowns and imposed restrictions on the movement of people and goods. For instance, according to the American veterinary medical association, in April 2020, approximately 60% of veterinary practices were canceled or delayed due to the outbreak of coronavirus and in July 2020, the number of veterinary practices declined to about 30%. Thus, the impact of COVID-19 has hampered market growth.

Compounding veterinary drugs fills the gaps left by less readily available licensed drugs for veterinary treatment and other veterinary medication alternatives. Compounded medications are a better choice for treating a wide range of animal diseases when FDA-approved drugs are difficult to find for certain medical conditions. For instance, chewable tablets are commercially approved products in specific dosage forms and are suggested for use in certain animal species yet are unacceptable for use in animals such as cats or exotic pets. Similarly, widely available medications have an unpleasant taste for some animals limiting the administering rate. In this case, animal drug compounding is preferred, particularly for difficult-to-administer medications.

During the pandemic, pet adoption considerably increased, leading to an increased animal healthcare infrastructure and driving the market for compounded medications for animals. According to a report published by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) in May 2021, one in every five families had adopted a cat or dog since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The increased focus on pet health brought on by adoptions during the pandemic is expected to drive the expansion of the animal drug compounding market over the coming years.

Similarly, the global animal drug compounding market is expected to expand due to market players focusing on programs and initiatives concerning veterinary health. For instance, in June 2021, Covetrus acquired VCP, a platform for administering veterinary wellness plans that serves about 1,000 practices and presently benefits over 350,000 pets through wellness plans that are enabled by VCP. Covetrus will make use of the infrastructure and technology platform provided by VCP to offer new methods for vets to develop closer bonds with their pet owners and produce better results in terms of both business and healthcare.

Based on animal type, the companion animals segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024. This can be attributed to the increasing adoption of pet animals, the rise in animal expenditure, and the increasing demand for compounding medication for pet animals.

Based on products, the CNS agents segment dominated with a market share of around 33% in 2024, as CNS agents are the most frequently prescribed medication for treating neurological conditions such as changes in behavior, blindness, seizures, epilepsy, etc., in pets. Hormones & Substitutes is the fastest-growing segment with a rate of over 9.0% since it is better and more potent for hormonal imbalance treatment in animals.

Among routes of administration, the oral segment held the largest market share of more than 53 % in 2024, as oral formulations are the preferred, easy, and more acceptable route of drug administration. Whereas, topical is the fastest-growing segment among the routes of administration, with a growth rate of over 9.0% during the forecast period.

Based on dosage form, the suspensions segment accounted for the largest revenue share of about 49% in 2024, as suspensions were the most dispensed compounded dosage form for animals. The Solutions segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of over 8% in the coming years owing to the several benefits of the solution compared to another solid dosage form. Solutions are usually more GI mucosa-friendly than solid dosage forms as they are more quickly absorbed. In addition, unlike suspensions, phase separation during storing is not an issue with solutions. Thus, solutions are expected to gain popularity during the forecast period.

North America attributed the largest share of about 40% of the market by region in 2024, owing to an increase in pet ownership together with rising animal health expenditure and high demand for animal drug compounding. While Asia pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 10.0% due to an increase in pet humanization, growing animal healthcare expenditure, and the availability of low-cost animal compounding medications.

Grand View Research has segmented the global animal drug compounding market report based on product, animal type, route of administration, dosage form, and region:

Animal Drug Compounding Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Anti-infective Agents

Anti-inflammatory Agents

Hormones & Substitutes

CNS Agents

Other Products

Animal Drug Compounding Animal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Companion Animal

Livestock Animal

Animal Drug Compounding Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Oral

Injectable

Topical

Other Routes

Animal Drug Compounding Dosage Form (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Suspensions

Solutions

Capsules

Animal Drug Compounding Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia

Latin America Brazil Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Kuwait



