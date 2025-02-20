Atrial Fibrillation Market 2030: The Future of Surgical Interventions

Atrial Fibrillation Market Growth & Trends

The global atrial fibrillation market size is expected to reach USD 48.01 billion by 2030, registering at a CAGR of 10.1%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.Aging population, lifestyle changes, and chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity are factors contributing to the increasing incidence of atrial fibrillation (AFib). The National Institute of Health reports that AFib affects 37.5 million people globally (0.51% of the population), a 33% increase in the past 20 years.

Moreover, with millions worldwide affected by AFib, and thousands of hospitalizations and deaths annually, there is a critical need for innovative therapies and solutions. In the U.S. alone, the CDC reports almost 454,000 hospitalizations with AFib as the primary diagnosis each year, resulting in over 158,000 deaths. These numbers highlight a significant market opportunity for companies to develop and market new products for diagnosing, treating, and managing atrial fibrillation.

Atrial fibrillation is commonly treated in emergency departments, but during the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a decrease in admissions for primary diagnoses of AF compared to pre-pandemic times. Despite this, the article published by MDPI in 2021 states that up to 7.5% of COVID-19 patients may develop AF, which could increase the demand for AF treatments. However, other studies have reported a decrease in visits by patients with persistent and paroxysmal atrial fibrillation during the pandemic, due to changes in patient behavior, a decline in AF procedures, and disruptions to global supply chains causing shortages of certain medical devices and equipment.

Increasing government approvals and new product launches by key players are expected to drive growth in the atrial fibrillation products market. For instance, in March 2023, Medtronic received CE Mark approval for its Ablation System and Affera Mapping, which is designed to treat atrial arrhythmias using the Affera Prism-1 Mapping Software and Sphere-9 Catheter. This system integrates radiofrequency, pulsed field ablation, and high-density mapping catheter to provide real-time feedback and accurate mapping and ablation of abnormal heart rhythms, creating a new standard in electrophysiology.

Atrial Fibrillation Market Report Highlights

Based on treatment type, the AFib market is segmented into pharmacological and non-pharmacological treatment. Pharmacological treatment segment held the largest revenue share of over 65% of the atrial fibrillation market in 2022, due to the high demand for anticoagulant drugs and anti-arrhythmic drugs

Based on end-use, the market has been further categorized into hospitals, specialty clinics, and others. The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022, and it is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. The segment’s rapid growth is primarily attributed to the high number of surgeries performed in hospitals

The North American region is expected to dominate the market and held the largest revenue share of over 39% in 2022, owing to the increasing incidence of atrial fibrillation and a large patient population

Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to the increasing investment in healthcare infrastructure in recent years, particularly in emerging economies such as China and India

Atrial Fibrillation Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global atrial fibrillation marketbased on treatment type, end-use, and region:

Atrial Fibrillation Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Pharmacological Treatment

Non-Pharmacological Treatment

Atrial Fibrillation End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Others

Atrial Fibrillation Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



