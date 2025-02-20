Cognitive Radio Market 2030: Emerging Technologies in Spectrum Management

Cognitive Radio Market Growth & Trends

The global cognitive radio market size is estimated to reach USD 21,940.0 million in 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.3% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth prospects of the market are attributed to the advancement of cutting-edge technologies like 5G, as well as the rising adoption of cognitive radios (CRs) within defense and government organizations. The appeal of optimized spectrum utilization and reduced power consumption has driven the adoption of CRs to fulfill technological needs.

Integrating CR with cloud computing and the Internet of Things (IoT) is poised to have a significant impact on the adoption of cognitive radios. IoT devices have gained prominence in the communication landscape due to their combination with the internet for operational purposes. These devices are anticipated to gather and exchange data efficiently, with spectrum utilization being a critical consideration. Cognitive radio plays a pivotal role in wireless communication by utilizing unused spectrum portions for wireless systems. The integration with cloud computing not only enhances the performance of cognitive radio networks without compromising security but also improves platform accessibility.

The rise of 5G technology is poised to be a pivotal driver for global CR market growth. The increasing prevalence of mobile phones, advancements in wireless communication devices, and the continuous surge in data traffic, coupled with improved network performance in areas such as data capacity, energy usage, bandwidth efficiency, latency, throughput, and cost, have collectively contributed to the emergence of 5G networks. This, in turn, is expected to fuel the growth of the CR market over the forecast period.

Several companies operating in the CR market are adopting strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and innovations to enhance their product offerings to strengthen their foothold in the industry. For instance, in March 2023, Thales Group secured a contract from the Austrian Ministry of Defense to provide over 2,500 SquadNet tactical radios to support the Austrian Army’s efforts towards digital transformation. In addition, in August 2023, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG partnered with MediaTek to achieve the successful validation of the 5G RedCap (Reduced Capability) testing platform following the 3GPP Release 17 standard. Such partnerships, along with technological advancements, are poised to fuel the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Cognitive Radio Market Report Highlights

Based on the component segment, the software segment dominated the market in 2024. The software segment is crucial in implementing spectrum sensing, learning, and cognitive functions, empowering cognitive radios to utilize available spectrum resources intelligently and efficiently, making it a key driver of the market’s growth

Based on the application segment, the spectrum sensing segment dominated the market in 2024, owing to the increased focus on efficient spectrum utilization and dynamic spectrum access

Based on the end-use vertical, the telecommunication segment dominated the market in 2024, owing to the rising demand for spectrum efficiency and enhanced communication reliability in the rapidly evolving telecommunications industry

The North America regional market accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024, owing to the favorable regulatory frameworks and spectrum policies in North America that encouraged the adoption of CR technology

Cognitive Radio Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global cognitive radio market report based on component, application, end use, and region:

Cognitive Radio Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hardware

Software

Services

Cognitive Radio Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Cognitive Routing

Location Tracking

Spectrum Allocation

Spectrum Analysis

Spectrum Sensing

Cognitive Radio End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Government & Defense

Telecommunication

Transportation

Others

Cognitive Radio Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. Germany France

Asia Pacific China Australia Japan India South Korea

Latin America Brazil

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE



