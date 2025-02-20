COVID-19 Antigen Test Market 2030: Trends in Clinical Applications

COVID-19 Antigen Test Market Growth & Trends

The global COVID-19 antigen test market size is expected to reach USD 6.37 billion by 2030 and is set to decline at a CAGR of -7.8% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. A COVID-19 antigen test can help fill the gap in the testing landscape by enabling fast diagnoses in clinical settings. With the rising number of new infection cases coupled with the increasing popularity of antigen testing, a substantial number of companies are making significant attempts to boost their market presence in this arena, thereby driving the market.

Antigen-based screening for acute phase diagnosis is gaining momentum, as antigens are more evident in the sputum from the onset of symptoms. Moreover, integration of antigen detection in disease screening enables its use for PoC, community-wide, or door-to-door testing. This mode of testing can deliver results in real-time, and thus, help accelerate patient admission and treatment processes, leading to improved patient outcomes.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the COVID-19 Antigen Test Market

With the expected decline in COVID-19 cases, PoC tests can become critical in the determination of infected individuals and asymptomatic carriers to assure their isolation from the general population. While this test mode is currently unavailable for large-scale use, both private and public organizations across the globe are working on prototypes, with over 50 currently in development.

COVID-19 Antigen Test Market Report Highlights

Services dominated the market and accounted for a market revenue share of 47.3% in 2023. Reagents & kits are expected to decline at a compounded annual rate of 7.3% during the forecast period.

Clinics & hospitals accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2023. As healthcare systems worldwide grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic, tests were urgently needed to deliver results quickly to facilitate timely decision-making regarding patient care and public health measures.

Home care is expected to register a significant decline during the forecast period. As individuals sought to minimize exposure to the virus, there was a marked shift towards self-testing options that could be conducted in the comfort of one’s home.

Asia Pacific COVID-19 antigen test market accounted for the largest market revenue share of 39.5% in 2023. The presence of home-grown key players, actively developing SARS-CoV-2 antigen tests, and introducing several new products by emerging start-ups have contributed to the region’s dominance.

Europe COVID-19 antigen test market is expected to decline significantly during the forecast period. The varying severity of COVID-19 waves across European countries has created a continuous demand for effective testing solutions.

COVID-19 Antigen Test Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented global COVID-19 antigen test market report based on product and service, end-use, and region:

COVID-19 Antigen Test Product & Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Platforms

Reagents & Kits

Services

COVID-19 Antigen Test End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Clinics & Hospitals

Home Care

Diagnostic Labs

Others

COVID-19 Antigen Test Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Thailand

Latin America Brazil Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) KSA UAE South Africa Kuwait



Order a free sample PDF of the COVID-19 Antigen Test Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.