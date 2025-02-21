Foley Catheter Market 2030: Insights from Industry Leaders

Foley Catheter Market Growth & Trends

The global foley catheter market size is expected to reach USD 2.58 billion by 2030, expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.86% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The demand for foley catheters is anticipated to increase owing to the rising prevalence of urological diseases such as urinary incontinence, neurogenic bladder, growing incidence of spinal cord injuries, increasing elderly population, and favorable reimbursement policies.

The worldwide patient population faces a substantial healthcare challenge as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Patients suffering from different diseases have received subpar care as a result of limited access to medical services. The pandemic negatively affected sales of foley catheters. To stop the illness from spreading, surgeries are frequently delayed or even canceled. For instance, open and minimally invasive operations, endoscopic surgeries, clinic visits, and diagnostic procedures all fell by 40-100% in Italy, according to urology residents’ research published in August 2021.

Additionally, residents in India reported a 90% drop in surgical volume, and more than 80% of them believed their education had been affected. According to the same source, a survey of urology residents in Latin America and Spain found that 15% had their urological service closed, with all activity devoted to COVID-19 patients. As a result, with the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, foley catheter sales plummeted.

The majority of nations across the world have started to loosen lockup regulations and restart some elective surgeries, thus the market is anticipated to bounce back and expand over the projected period. Additionally, a high frequency of urologic disorders, technological improvements, strategic actions made by various players, and an increase in the elderly population are the primary drivers of the foley catheters industry expansion.

For instance, in June 2022, Sanford Health licensed its technology to InnoCare Urologics LLC. A Stanford health practitioner invented a urinary catheter for reducing damage from accidental pullout injuries. InnoCare has finished the necessary testing and has finalized the design with a manufacturer. Its next step is submission to the U.S. FDA to obtain market clearance.

Foley Catheter Market Highlights

By product type, 2-way foley catheters accounted for the largest market share of 51.38% in 2024. The growth of the segment is due to the increasing prevalence of urological disorders such as urinary tract infections (UTIs), kidney and ureteral stones, rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries coupled with the rising geriatric population.

Based on the end user, the hospital segment captured the largest market share with around 52.83% in 2024. The growth of this segment can mainly be attributed to a consequent rise in surgical procedures and an increase in the number of patients suffering from various chronic ailments.

North America foley catheter market held the largest revenue share, more than 31.62%, in 2024.

Foley Catheter Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global foley catheters market report based on product, material, indication, end use, and region:

Foley Catheter Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

2-way Foley Catheters

3-way Foley Catheters

4-way Foley Catheters

Foley Catheter Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Silicone Foley Catheters

Latex Foley Catheters

Foley Catheter Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Urinary Incontinence

Enlarged Prostate Gland/BPH

Spinal Cord Injury

Others

Foley Catheter End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hospitals

Long Term Care Facilities

Others

Foley Catheter Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia Thailand South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of LATAM

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait Rest of MEA



