Green Roof Market 2030: Ecological Benefits Beyond Aesthetics

Green Roof Market Growth & Trends

The global green roof market size is expected to reach USD 6.74 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 17.0% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising awareness about green roofs and their benefits, such as climate moderation, thermal cooling, and reduced storm water runoff, will drive the growth of this market.

Governments across the globe are implementing policies to encourage the adoption of green roof systems. In addition, many governments are offering financial incentives for the installation of these systems in an attempt to improve energy efficiency in both commercial and institutional buildings.

According to the European Federation of Green Roof and Green Wall Associations (EFB), the green roof area in London reached 1,507,934 square meters in 2017, which accounts for nearly 38.58% of annual increase. Key companies are increasingly investing in R&D to introduce low-maintenance green roof systems thereby minimizing the overall costs.

Green Roof Market Report Highlights

Based on type, the extensive green roofs segment dominated the global market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 84.8% in 2024, primarily driven by self-sustaining and evolving characteristics.

Based on application, the commercial green roof segment dominated the global green roof market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 63.7% in 2024, primarily driven by the increase in the construction of commercial buildings that prioritize commitments to sustainability, environmental responsibility, and economic benefits.

The Europe green roof market dominated the global market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 72.6% in 2024.

The North America green roof market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 18.9% over the forecast period. The U.S. green roof market dominated North America and accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024, driven by growing urbanization, climate resilience efforts, and government initiatives.

Green Roof Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented global green roof market report based on type, application, and region:

Green Roof Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Extensive

Intensive

Green Roof Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Green Roof Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S.

Europe Germany UK Switzerland

Asia Pacific China Japan

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

