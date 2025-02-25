Capillary Blood Collection Devices Market Growth Factors: Technological Advancements and R&D

The global capillary blood collection devices market size is expected to reach USD 3.52 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.8% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing incidence of chronic, infectious, and autoimmune diseases are some of the major factors propelling market growth owing to the rising number of blood tests globally. Capillary blood draw technique has been most widely used for glucose and hemoglobin testing in clinics and hospitals. Ease of usage and minimally invasive nature also makes it ideal for home care diagnosis and testing, thereby boosting the market’s growth potential. The use of this technique in conjugation with PoC diagnostics has become the chosen mode of testing in remote and ambulatory health settings.

Blood gas detection, leukocyte & metabolite count, biomarker, nucleic acid, blood glucose, ferritin, lactate, effect of vitamin K-antagonist, and heavy metal ions analysis is commonly done using these samples. Thus, with the rising adoption of rapid PoC diagnostics, the usage of these devices is anticipated to increase in the near future.

Chronic diseases are a global healthcare problem with over half of the adult population in the U.S. suffering from chronic diseases, which contribute to over 75% of the total healthcare cost in the nation. Thus, the rising number of infectious and chronic diseases creates a huge demand for diagnostic testing, thereby propelling the growth of these collection devices.

Capillary blood draw technique is most often used in the case of pediatric patients as it is difficult to draw venous and arterial blood from infants. Capillary blood draw is preferred in many ICU settings as patients lose a large amount of blood during surgeries. Other blood drawing techniques are more invasive and might result in delays in the healing process or pose a risk of contamination. Ease of usage and effectiveness is another factor facilitating the use of these devices for home care diagnosis and testing, typically in case of diabetics.

Capillary Blood Collection Devices Market Report Highlights

The plastic segment accounted for the largest market share of 40.6 % in 2024. The widespread adoption of plastic-based devices can be attributed to their ease of use, disposability, and cost-effectiveness.

The glass segment is likely to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period. Compared to plastic, glass offers the advantage of being easily recyclable, enhancing its environmental sustainability.

The hospitals and clinics segment captured the highest market share of 29.6% in 2024. This trend is driven by the frequent need for diagnostic testing and the large patient influx in healthcare facilities.

The whole blood tests segment held the largest revenue share of 24.6% in 2024. Complete blood count (CBC) tests are the most commonly performed blood tests, used to measure components such as white blood cells (WBCs), red blood cells (RBCs), hemoglobin, hematocrit, and platelets.

The lancet accounted for the largest revenue share of 33.5% in 2024. The growing demand for lancets can be attributed to their frequent use in blood draw procedures, particularly for monitoring blood glucose levels in individuals with diabetes and collecting small blood samples for at-home testing.

The North America capillary blood collection devices market dominated and accounted for a 33.6% share in 2024. The growth is driven by a robust healthcare infrastructure and the presence of prominent clinical diagnostics companies.

The Asia Pacific capillary blood collection devices market is expected to experience the highest growth rate of 10.0% CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular diseases.

List of Key Players in the Capillary Blood Collection Devices Market

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Greiner Bio-One International GmbH

SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG

Terumo Medical Corp.

Braun Melsungen AG

Improve Medical

Abbott Laboratories

Cardinal Health

Retractable Technologies Inc

Haemonetics Corporation

