Wheatgrass Products Market 2030: The Green Revolution in Health

Wheatgrass Products Market Growth & Trends

The global wheatgrass products market size is anticipated to reach USD 303.3 million by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2030. Wheatgrass products have become increasingly popular among consumers in recent years, and this trend is expected to continue in the forthcoming years.

Furthermore, growing awareness about organic food in the U.S. is expected to drive the demand for wheatgrass products. For instance, according to the data published by Organic Produce Network in 2022, sales of organic fresh products increased by 5.5% as compared to 2020. This is projected to boost the demand for organic green food products such as wheatgrass during the forecast period.

Rising awareness about health benefits is driving the demand for green foods products such as wheatgrass products. According to Healthy Focus LLC., a 30ml glass of wheatgrass juice provides the same amount of nutrients as a kilogram of leafy green vegetables. For instance, In October 2021, Just Juice It-an Irish juice-making company-launched three new ranges of juices including wheatgrass shots containing Chlorophyll for the health and wellbeing of consumers.

The COVID-19 pandemic adversely affected several sectors owing to disruption in supply chains across the industry. Meanwhile, the demand for organic food products increased, for instance, as per The Soil Association Certification, in 2021, the U.K.’s organic sector was worth USD 3.51 billion after a 12.6% increase in sales in 2020.

Wheatgrass Products Market Report Highlights

Based on form, the powder segment held the largest revenue share of 52.3% in 2021 as the powder provides a variety of essential vitamins and minerals for proper bodily function

Alternative medicine, sometimes known as herbal medicine, is gaining popularity around the world. Consumers have been more interested in reading the ingredient list of food goods as their awareness of personal health has increased

Based on the distribution channel, the wheatgrass products market has been segmented into B2B and B2C. B2C is further divided into four sub-segments including supermarket/hypermarket, convenience drug store, online, and others. The B2C segment dominated the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period

The supermarkets/hypermarkets segment dominated the B2C category. Shifting consumer preferences toward healthy and nutritious products is leading to the buying patterns among consumers. In the fourth quarter of 2021, retail sales were expected to be stronger than in 2020

North America dominated the market in 2021 with a share of 30.5% due to the rising awareness of health and nutrition and the presence of major industry players such as NOW Foods, NAVITAS ORGANICS, Pines Wheat Grass, etc. in the region

Wheatgrass Products Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global wheatgrass products market based on form, distribution channel, and region:

Wheatgrass Products Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Powder

Juice

Others

Wheatgrass Products Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

B2B

B2C

Wheatgrass Products Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America U.S.

Europe U.K. Germany France

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia

Central & South America Brazil

Middle East & Africa

