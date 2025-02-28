Endodontic Files Market Gains Momentum from Increased Investment in Dental Technologies

The global endodontic files market size is anticipated to reach USD 59.6 million by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2030. Higher disposal income levels and rising awareness concerning dental care are expected to drive the market growth. In addition, the rising technological advancement in the field of alloy files and the increasing number of root canal procedures are fueling the market growth.

The government initiatives to provide dental care at subsidized rates or free of cost through the public sector for the low-income groups and dependent groups further encourages more dental visits and dental care awareness. Moreover, the regional associations dedicatedly working towards endodontic, such as the American Association of Endodontists, The Asian Pacific Endodontic Confederation, and The Australian Society of Endodontology, help in creating awareness and support and develop the members associated.

The business strategies adopted in terms of mergers and acquisitions by the key players are propelling the research and development activities resulting in the development of technologically advanced products, which are more efficient and facilitates faster treatment. In addition, it is encouraging geographical expansion, making the files available to dental hospitals, clinics, and academic hospitals worldwide.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Endodontic Files Market

The Covid-19 pandemic has further given a boost to the online distribution channel. However, during the initial phase of the pandemic, dental care was affected largely as the dental practices were at high risk of spreading the virus. The dental clinics had to stop the operations and later a complete structural change was needed to prevent the dentist from getting infected.

Endodontic Files Market Report Highlights

The manual files segment dominated the market, in terms of revenue share, in 2023 due to the preference for more controlled root canal procedures

The stainless steel material segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2023

On the other hand, Ni-Ti files are expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to their features, such as the shape memory effect, superior elasticity, biocompatibility, and corrosion resistance

The offline distribution channel segment held a majority of the revenue share in 2023 as most of the hospitals & clinics purchase directly from the manufacturers enabling cooperation and communication to medical specialists and technicians

On the other hand, the online distribution channel is likely to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the rising popularity of online portals as they offer convenience

The hospitals/OPDs segment led the market in 2023 owing to technological advancements and the government initiatives to provide dental care through the public sector encouraging patients to visit the hospitals

In 2023, North America held the majority of the global revenue share owing to the continuous development of files for improved efficiency, awareness regarding dental care, and a rise in disposable income levels

However, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period

List Of Key Players in the Endodontic Files Market

Dentsply Sirona

Envista Holdings Corporation

Coltene

EdgeEndo

META-BIOMED CO., LTD

Brasseler USA,

DiaDent Group International

FKG Dentaire Srl

VDW GmbH

Planmeca Oy

Order a free sample PDF of the Endodontic Files Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.