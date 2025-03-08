CD Bioparticles Introduces Innovative Agonist-Based Adjuvants for Enhanced Vaccine Efficacy

New York, USA, 2025-03-08 — /EPR Network/ — CD Bioparticles, a leading manufacturer and supplier of numerous drug delivery products and services, is excited to announce the launch of its new line of Agonist-Based Adjuvants to support researchers in various fields, including vaccines and immunotherapeutics. These new adjuvants are designed to significantly accelerate vaccine research and development by enhancing immune responses and improving overall vaccine efficacy.

Adjuvants are components that enhance the immunogenicity of a vaccine when used in conjunction with the vaccine antigen. There is a wide variety of adjuvants, ranging from synthetic small molecule compounds to complex natural extracts and particulate materials. Classical human vaccine adjuvants include aluminium adjuvant, MF59, AS01, AS03, AS04 and CpG ODN 1018, which are widely licensed for use in a variety of vaccines and are known to increase antibody titres and enhance cellular immune responses.

Based on their mechanism of action, adjuvants can be classified as immunostimulants and delivery systems. Immunostimulants act by mechanisms such as targeting the Toll-like receptor (TLR), cyclic guanosine adenosine monophosphate synthase interferon gene stimulator (cGAS-STING) and C-type lectin receptor (CLR). Delivery systems work through mechanisms such as prolonged antigen bioavailability, targeted APC, lymph node transport and antigen cross-presentation. These mechanisms provide multiple options for vaccine development.

Agonist-based adjuvants work by activating specific immune receptors, such as TLRs, RIG-I-like receptors (RLRs), and STING, which are crucial for triggering innate and adaptive immune responses. By targeting these pathways, CD Bioparticles’ novel adjuvants help vaccines generate a more robust and long-lasting immune memory, ultimately improving protection against diseases. They are compatible with a variety of vaccine antigens, making them versatile tools for vaccine development.

For example, the RC-529 (Catalog: CDAD24-118-T) is a lipid A mimetic (aminoalkyl glucosaminide 4-phosphate) and an adjuvant with similar efficacy to MPL. RC-529 stimulates the innate immune system by signalling through Toll-like receptor 4. Another is the Recombinant (P. fluorescens) purified tetani toxin C-terminal fragment (Catalog: CDAD24-135-T). In vitro, it is a potent mucosal adjuvant and carrier molecule that generates mucosal antibody responses and/or induces systemic T-cell tolerance to relevant antigens.

CD Bioparticles’ latest research has focused on optimizing the design and delivery of agonist-based adjuvants, resulting in improved potency and safety. These agonist-based adjuvants have demonstrated remarkable potential in preclinical studies, which may play a vital role in addressing some of the most pressing challenges in vaccine development, including the need for more effective vaccines against emerging infectious diseases.

CD Bioparticles offers a large selection of research-grade adjuvant products for adjuvant formulation, screening, and optimization. The company is committed to advancing the field of vaccine development and improving global health. For more information about CD Bioparticles and and its agonist-based adjuvants, please visit https://www.cd-bioparticles.net/agonist-based-adjuvants.

