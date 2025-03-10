Cartilage Repair Market Sustainability: Eco-Friendly Practices in Product Development

The global cartilage repair market size is expected to reach USD 8.08 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.The market is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period, owing to the increasing prevalence of bone & joint disorders, such as Osteoarthritis (OA), rising geriatric population, and surge in the number of accidents & related injuries across the globe.

An increasing number of road accidents worldwide are causing bone and joint injuries, which is anticipated to fuel the demand for cartilage repair products over the forecast period. For instance, as per data published by the World Health Organization (WHO) in November 2016, approximately 1.25 million people die each year in road accidents worldwide, owing to the influence of alcohol & reckless driving, use of mobile phone, and other associated factors such as bad weather conditions & improper road construction.

Around 30.0 million children and adolescents participate in youth sports in the U.S each year. This increase in sports activity increases incidents of injuries in athletes, which in turn propels the demand for cartilage repair products. According to research data by the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine, over 3.5 million athletes receive medical treatment due to sports injuries each year.

Cartilage Repair Market Report Highlights

The cell-based modalities segment held the largest market share of over 60% in 2022 and is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 5.0% during the forecast period owing to rising preference for autologous chondrocyte transplantation for surgical treatment of damaged articular cartilage (chondral and osteochondral lesions)

The hyaline cartilage segment held a significant market share in 2022 due to high susceptibility of damage to hyaline cartilage in case cartilage-related injuries and an increase in sport injuries

North America is expected to dominate the share of over 45% in 2022, owing to the rising prevalence of bone & joint disorders, an increase in the number of accidents & injuries, and growing geriatric population in the region are expected to spur the cartilage regeneration market growth.

Competitive Insights

The market is dominated by the number of manufacturers accounting for most of the market share. Product launches, approvals, strategic acquisitions, and innovations are just a few of the important business strategies market participants use to maintain and grow their global reach. For instance, in June 2019, Smith & Nephew completed the acquisition of Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. The merger and acquisition benefited Smith & Nephew as Osiris was a rapidly growing company that offered regenerative medicine products such as articular cartilage substitutes, bone graft, and skin. The acquisition was expected to help the company grow for the Advanced Wound Management franchise of Smith & Nephew.

List of Key Players in the Cartilage Repair Market

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker

Collagen Solutions (US) LLC

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

Arthrex, Inc.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

Braun SE

Smith+Nephew

Vericel Corporation

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Medcata International

