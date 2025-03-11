Copper Scrap Market Forecast: What to Expect in the Coming Years

The global copper scrap market size is anticipated to reach USD 105.90 billion by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing use of renewable energy sources for electricity generation has resulted in technological developments in the wind generation sector. This factor, coupled with rising awareness and emphasis on clean energy and sustainability, is expected to drive the demand for copper in wind energy production. This is set to become the biggest driver for the market over the forecast period.

Further, rising investments in EV manufacturing facilities across the world are expected to positively influence copper usage, consequently benefiting the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in March 2022, Suzuki Motor Corporation decided to invest USD 1,320.2 million in its manufacturing plant in Gujarat, India. It is also planned to produce 125,000 EVs by 2025. In addition, over past two years, companies such as Daimler, Stellantis, and General Motors invested USD 47.0, 35.0, and 23.0 billion for their EV production facilities, respectively.

Order a free sample PDF of the Copper Scrap Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Stringent environmental regulations were introduced to mitigate environmental adversities. As a result, scrap dealers are required to obtain a certificate of conformity that indicates scrap yards and businesses comply with waste regulations. Further, Standard Rules SR2015No3 describes metal recycling and waste electrical and electronic equipment authorized treatment facility (ATF) excluding ozone-depleting substances. A license is required for all metal trading and is issued by the local authority. These regulations influence demand for copper scrap and impact market growth.

The European Union has set an ambitious target to become climate-neutral by 2050. Owing to this, the region is witnessing a significant boost in the production of EVs. For instance, in July 2022, Volvo announced an investment of EUR 1.20 billion (USD 1.22 billion) to set up a new manufacturing plant in Slovakia, and the plant is expected to begin production by 2026. Similarly, the rising focus of European countries on sustainable and clean energy generation is propelling the demand for renewable energy like wind and hydro, which is positively impacting copper.

Copper Scrap Market Report Highlights

Based on feed material, the old scrap segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 51.6% in 2023. These enter the scrap value chain largely through an unorganized route.Old scrap remains the most predominant supply source of scrap, and this is expected to remain same during the forecast period

Based on grade, the #2 copper segment held the market with the largest revenue share of 31.6% in 2023, and it is also expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period, due to its wide availability

Based on application, the brass mills segment is expected to grow at the lucrative CAGR over the forecast period, owing to high demand from applications such as hardware & plumbing, valves, casings, and decorative items

Copper is of vital importance in wire & cable applications, and these are key enablers for global market.

Asia Pacific dominated the market with the revenue share in 2023, owing to factors such as focus on reducing carbon emissions by a shift in attention toward renewable energy, amendments in trade policy, and investments across Asia Pacific region are expected to positively increase copper scrap demand

In December 2022, AIM Recycling, a Canadian-based scrap recycler entered into a 50:50 JV agreement with Kalischatarra (Kalisch Recycling), a Mexican scrap recycler. This will expand the former’s customer reach in Mexico

List of Key Players in the Copper Scrap Market

Ames Copper Group

Aurubis AG

CMC

Glencore

Global Metals & Iron Inc.

JAIN RESOURCE RECYCLING PVT LTD.

KGHM METRACO S.A.

OmniSource, LLC.

Pascha GmbH.

Perniagaan Logam Panchavarnam Sdn Bhd

I.C. Recycling, Inc.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Copper Scrap Market